Watch the First Trailer From New Neil Peart Documentary
The trailer for an upcoming documentary about late Rush drummer Neil Peart has been released.
You can watch the two-minute-and-12-second preview for Neil Peart: No One's Disciple below.
Watch the Trailer for 'Neil Peart: No One's Disciple'
The film, produced by the CBC, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 16.
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In the trailer, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson notes, "I remember thinking there's no way this guy is cool enough to be in our band." (Original drummer John Rutsey left the band in 1974; Peart joined a few weeks later.)
What to Expect From the Upcoming Neil Peart Documentary?
In Neil Peart: No One's Disciple, according to TIFF's description, "Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson team up with four revered drummers — Stewart Copeland, Danny Carey, Chad Smith and Gavin Harrison — for an exhilarating and poignant tribute."
The film was made by Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn, who also directed the acclaimed 2010 band documentary Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage, as well as Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey and Iron Maiden: Flight 666.
Neil Peart: No One's Disciple covers not only Peart's time in the spotlight, but also touches on his personal life, which included the deaths of his first wife and daughter in the late '90s.
After its festival screening, the film will make its public debut.
Where Are Rush Playing on Their Reunion Tour?
After Peart died in 2020, Lee and Lifeson said they wouldn't perform as Rush again out of respect for the drummer.
But after receiving blessings from Peart's family, they reunited along with drummer Anika Nilles. They played their first show with her in June and will continue the tour through April 2027.
You can see all of Rush's Fifty Something tour dates below.
Rush, Fifty Something 2026-27 Tour
9/2 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
9/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
9/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
10/1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/5 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/15 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/17 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/21 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
10/25 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
10/27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
10/30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
11/7 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
11/9 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
11/11 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
11/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/1 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/3 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
1/15 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
1/17 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
1/19 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
1/22 - Curitiba, BR @ Arena da Baixada
1/24 - São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
1/26 - São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
1/30 - Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos (Engenhao)
2/1 - Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio Mineirão
2/4 - Brasilia, BR @ Arena BRB Mane Garrincha
2/19 - Paris, FR @ Plenitude Arena
2/21 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
2/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
2/25 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
2/28 - Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena
3/2 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
3/4 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
3/8 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
3/10 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
3/12 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
3/14 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
3/16 - London, UK @ O2 Arena
3/18 - London, UK @ O2 Arena
3/21 - London, UK @ O2 Arena
3/27 - Kraków, PL @ TAURON Arena Kraków
3/30 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome
4/1 - Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle Basel
4/4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
4/6 - Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
4/8 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
4/10 - Helsinki, FI @ Veikkaus Arena
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci