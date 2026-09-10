Motley Crue has announced a 45th-anniversary edition of their 1981 debut album, Too Fast for Love.

The upcoming limited-edition box set, due on Oct. 30, includes five LPs plus a single, cassette, CD and more.

The previously unreleased March 1981 demo of "Nobody Knows What It's Like to Be Lonely" from the set is available below.

Watch Motley Crue's 'Nobody Knows What It's Like to Be Lonely' Video

The Los Angeles quartet self-released Too Fast for Love in November 1981 on the band's Leathür Records label. The record's release was limited to 900 LPs.

Not long after, the band's growing live reputation spurred interest in the album, and Elektra Records signed the band in early 1982. That August, they issued a remixed and remastered version of Too Fast for Love with a new track listing.

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The album soon went platinum and ignited a new breed of Los Angeles-based metal bands that dominated MTV and the charts over the next few years.

What's on Motley Crue's 'Too Fast for Love 45th Anniversary Deluxe Limited Edition'?

The upcoming Deluxe Edition of Too Fast for Love includes the 1981 Leathür Records version of the album, the 1982 Elektra Records issue, and live recordings from the 1982 Perkins Palace shows featuring songs from 1983's Shout at the Devil.

You can see an unboxing video of the box below.

Watch Motley Crue's 'Too Fast for Love' 45th Anniversary Box Set Unboxing Video

The box set also includes demos from the band's first studio sessions from March 1981, a replica demo cassette and 7" single, a 100-page hardcover photo book, a poster and more.

Don Adkins motley crue '80s

You can see the track listing for Too Fast for Love 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition below.

Motley Crue, 'Too Fast for Love 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

1981 Leathür Records Version (ONLY Available in Box Set)

1. "Live Wire"

2. "Public Enemy #1"

3. "Take Me To The Top"

4. "Merry-Go-Round"

5. "Piece Of Your Action"

6. "Starry Eyes"

7. "Stick To Your Guns"

8. "Come On And Dance"

9. "Too Fast For Love"

10. "On With The Show"

1982 Elektra Records Version

1. "Live Wire"

2. "Come On And Dance"

3. "Public Enemy #1"

4. "Merry-Go-Round"

5. "Take Me To The Top"

6. "Piece Of Your Action"

7. "Starry Eyes"

8. "Too Fast For Love"

9. "On With The Show"

Live At Perkins Palace 1982 2LP Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

1. "Take Me To The Top"

2. "Looks That Kill"

3. "Public Enemy #1"

4. "Red Hot"

5. "Starry Eyes"

6. "Piece of Your Action"

7. "Shout At The Devil"

8. "Merry-Go-Round"

9. "Running Wild In The Night"

10. "Hotter Than Hell"

11. "Live Wire"

12. "Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid"

13. "Helter Skelter"

March 1981 Demos Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

1. "Nobody Knows What It’s Like To Be Lonely"

2. "Public Enemy #1"

3. "Stick To Your Guns"

4. "Take Me To The Top"

5. "Tonight"

Stick To Your Guns/Toast Of The Town 1981 7” Single (ONLY Available in Box Set)

1. "Stick To Your Guns"

2. "Toast Of The Town"

Original Demo Cassette 1981 (ONLY Available in Box Set)

1. "Public Enemy #1"

2. "Take Me To The Top"

3. "Stick To Your Guns"

4. "Toast Of The Town"