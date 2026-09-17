AC/DC made an appearance at a pop up event in Toronto, where they were supposed to perform on Wednesday night.

At the event, attendees could purchase exclusive merchandise, view band memorabilia – like one of guitarist Angus Young's worn-on-stage schoolboy uniforms — and hang with other AC/DC fans.

Typically, these events don't include the band members themselves, but an exception was made Wednesday night where Young and company appeared to sign autographs. At one point, Young appeared to sign...a baby.

You can watch the video of said baby-signing below.

Why Was AC/DC's Toronto Concert Canceled?

Last week, it was announced that AC/DC's scheduled Toronto concert would not take place due to "significant damage" at Rogers Stadium, caused by a severe thunderstorm that had moved through the area. It was supposed to be the band's third-to-last show of their two-year-long, 90-date Power Up tour.

READ MORE: Top 5 AC/DC Concert Opening Songs

"The safety of our fans, artists, crew and venue staff remains our highest priority," the venue said in a statement then. "Every effort was made to find potential solutions for the show to move forward in Toronto, but unfortunately we were unable to find an alternative venue that could accommodate everyone. ... Last week's storm was an extraordinary weather event. A suspected microburst in the area with extreme winds and heavy rainfall made it a 100-year storm for Toronto."

As of now, AC/DC has just two more dates left on the tour: Sept. 25 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and Sept. 29 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.