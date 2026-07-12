AC/DC launched the 2026 North American leg of their Power Up tour in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday night.

You can view a complete set list from the show, as well as fan-filmed footage, below.

Is This the End of AC/DC's Power Up Tour?

Back in June, AC/DC promoted the tour on their social media with the words "powering up for the last time," implying that this will be the final run of shows for the Power Up Tour, which has been running since 2024. If so, the final date of the trek will be on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Top 5 AC/DC Concert Opening Songs

Also last month, it was revealed that AC/DC is one of the top-earning rock bands on tour this year, earning over $120.2 million with 907,000 tickets sold for 15 shows. Those numbers put them well over the second place rock band, Eagles, who managed $69.7million with 235,000 tickets for the same amount of shows.

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Back in Black' in Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Have a Drink on Me' in Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Jailbreak' in Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Whole Lotta Rosie' in Charlotte, North Carolina

AC/DC, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, Set List:

1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

2. "Back in Black"

3. "Demon Fire"

4. "Shot Down in Flames"

5. "Thunderstruck"

6. "Have a Drink on Me"

7. "Hells Bells"

8. "Shot in the Dark"

9. "Stiff Upper Lip"

10. "Highway to Hell"

11. "Shoot to Thrill"

12. "Sin City"

13. "Jailbreak"

14. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

15. "High Voltage"

16. "Riff Raff"

17. "You Shook Me All Night Long"

18. "Whole Lotta Rosie"

19. "Let There Be Rock" (With extended Angus solo)

Encore:

20. "T.N.T."

21. "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"