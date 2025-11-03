AC/DC Announces 2026 South and North American Tour

AC/DC returns to North America for a 17-date 2026 tour kicking off July 11 in Charlotte and concluding Sept. 29 in Philadelphia.

Prior to that, the band will play three shows in South America, with stops in Sao Paulo, Santiago and Buenos Aires.

You can see the complete list of 2026 AC/DC tour dates below.

This will be the second time lead guitarist Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson and company visited North America on their Power Up tour, which kicked off May 17, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The tour, which is named after the band's most recent studio album, visited 13 American and Canadian cities in April and May 2025.

AC/DC will visit their home country of Australia later this month for a five-city, nine-date tour that kicks off Nov. 12 in Melbourne and concludes Dec. 18 in Brisbane.

The 2026 dates will once again see Young and Johnson joined by Angus' cousin Stevie on rhythm guitar, along with bassist Chris Chaney and drummer Matt Laug.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 7. More information can be found at the band's official website.

AC/DC 2026 Tour Schedule

2/24 - São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do MorumBIS

3/11 - Santiago, CL @ Parque Estadio Nacional

3/23 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

4/7 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

7/11 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

7/15 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

7/19 - Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

7/24 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

7/28 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

8/1 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

8/5 - San Francisco, CA @ Levi's Stadium

8/9 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

8/13 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

8/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/31 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

9/4 - South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium

9/8 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

9/12 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

9/16 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

9/25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field