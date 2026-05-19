Guitarist Adrian Vandenberg has announced the My Whitesnake Years Tour for this summer.

The concerts will highlight the Dutch musician's tenure with the David Coverdale-led band, which began with the band's multiplatinum Whitesnake album in 1987 and continued through 1997's Restless Heart.

The tour includes 18 dates scheduled for August.

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The shows will also feature former UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore and bassist and singer Marco Mendoza, who has played on live albums by Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy and others.

According to a press release announcing the tour, the concerts will celebrate "decades of iconic rock music spanning Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, UFO, Ted Nugent and beyond."

When Did Adrian Vandenberg Play With Whitesnake?

In the early '80s, Coverdale first approached Vandenberg to join Whitesnake, but the guitarist wanted to focus on his band Vandenberg. (They reached No. 65 in 1982 with their self-titled album; the single "Burning Heart" made it to No. 39.)

In 1987, he played the solo on Whitesnake's No. 1 hit "Here I Go Again" as a session musician and joined the band for the tour supporting the hit album.

Although an injury sidelined Vandenberg from playing on the 1989 follow-up LP, Slip of the Tongue, he was credited as a cowriter on many of the songs as well as the main arranger for the guitar parts.

Where Is My Whitesnake Years Tour Playing?

Vandenberg's My Whitesnake Years Tour will focus on the songs the guitarist performed while a member of the band.

The shows start on Aug. 3 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and include stops in New York, Pittsburgh and Nashville before a final stop in Atlanta on Aug. 23.

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All dates for Vandenberg's My Whitesnake Years Tour are listed below.

"Really excited to cross the ocean again with my top-notch band to honor my 12 years in the golden era of Whitesnake," Vandenberg noted in the press release. "Be prepared to scream along with all the big ones like 'Still of the Night,' 'Here I Go Again,' 'Judgement Day,' 'Fool for Your Lovin,' etc.

"No doubt about it, this is an absolute big rock tour with Marco and Vinnie celebrating their years in Journey, Thin Lizzy and UFO. You don’t wanna miss this! We are ready, are you?"

More information on the shows and tickets can be found on Vandenberg's website.

Adrian Vandenberg, My Whitesnake Years 2026 Tour

Aug. 3 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall and Pub

Aug. 4 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Aug. 5 – Newton, NJ – Newton Theatre

Aug. 6 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

Aug. 7 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

Aug. 8 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

Aug. 9 – Syracuse, NY – Sharkey’s

Aug. 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s

Aug. 12 – Detroit, MI – Token Lounge

Aug. 13 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

Aug. 14 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

Aug. 15 – Dixon, IL – Dixon Theater

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

Aug. 18 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theater

Aug. 20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Aug. 21 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note

Aug. 22 – Gatlinburg, TN – Monsters on the Mountain Festival*

Aug. 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft at Center Stage

*Vandenberg only. Marco Mendoza and Vinnie Moore will not appear at the Monsters on the Mountain Festival date