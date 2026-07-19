Robert Smith is among the soccer purists who are outraged that the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain will feature a halftime show.

Unlike the NFL’s Super Bowl, the World Cup Final has never featured any kind of flashy halftime entertainment. That changes with this year’s event, which is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and K-pop boy band BTS will perform during the halftime show, with Burna Boy, classical conductor Gustavo Dudamel and Coldplay also involved. The latter group’s frontman, Chris Martin, curated the show.

Several critics have decried the halftime show as further commercialization of the World Cup. In a series of social media posts, the Cure frontman Smith expressed his outrage at the event.

Robert Smith Tells FIFA to 'Just F--- Off'

“‘The half-time show, which has been curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, will feature Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and the K‑pop boyband BTS. Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantosser, has described the half-time show as ‘groundbreaking spectacle’ that will ‘celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle’ AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGH…” Smith wrote. His post was accompanied by the hashtags: “Bread and circuses,” “MUGWANK” and “please just f— off.”

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Smith followed up his initial post with further explanation of his views, clarifying that he wasn’t criticizing the performers, but the organizers who decided a halftime show was necessary.

“For those of us not quite getting it: the point is not really about who is curating or performing, it is about the #mugwank idea of a football world cup final half time show,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote. Smith was also upset by the involvement of President Donald Trump, who is set to attend the game.

“If you now understand my ‘aaaaaaagh!’ a bit better, but still don’t agree, please adjust your red cap, your ‘I 🖤 Janny + Donny + $$$’ tshirt and… knock yourself out?” he declared. “‘Infantosser has said he and US President Trumpton will small hand over trophy on Sunday’. Sadly, there are not enough A’s left for the ‘argh’ that should follow.”

The Cure is playing festivals throughout Europe this summer, including stops in France, Switzerland and the U.K.