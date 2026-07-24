Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner kicked off their Double Trouble Double Vision co-headlining tour on a rainy Thursday night in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta.

Foreigner largely stuck to their tried-and-true favorites, adding in a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." You can see both bands' set lists and video from the performance below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd opened with "Workin' for MCA," paid tribute to the late co-founding guitarist Gary Rossington on "Tuesday's Gone" and, of course, concluded the concert with "Freebird." They later hailed the crowd at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre: "Atlanta, might have been the loudest city yet!"

Where Else Will Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner Play Next?

The Double Trouble Double Vision tour will span nearly 20 North American dates throughout July and August. They'll make stops in North Carolina, Virginia and New Jersey on the way to Toronto at the end of the month.

READ MORE: Why Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Free Bird' Still Flies High

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner will also make appearances throughout the Midwest and the Northeast before heading south to conclude the run on Aug. 29 in Rogers, Arkansas. You can see the rest of the Double Trouble Double Vision tour itinerary below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Set List, July 23, 2026, Alpharetta, Georgia

"Workin' for MCA"

"What's Your Name"

"That Smell"

"Double Trouble"

"On the Hunt"

"Don't Ask Me No Questions"

"I Need You"

"Gimme Back My Bullets"

"The Ballad of Curtis Loew"

"Tuesday's Gone" (Tribute to Gary Rossington)

"Saturday Night Special"

"Simple Man"

"Gimme Three Steps"

"Call Me the Breeze" (J.J. Cale cover)

"Sweet Home Alabama"

"Free Bird"

"Happy Trails" (Roy Rogers song)

Foreigner Set List, July 23, 2026, Alpharetta, Georgia

"Double Vision"

"Head Games"

"Cold as Ice"

"Waiting for a Girl Like You"

"Dirty White Boy"

"Feels Like the First Time"

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

"Urgent"

(Keyboard and Drum Solo)

"Juke Box Hero"

Encore:

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"I Want to Know What Love Is"

"Hot Blooded"

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner, Double Trouble Double Vision 2026 Tour Dates

7/24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/25 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

7/31 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/1 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

8/6 - Saint Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/7 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/14 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

8/16 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/21 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/22 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/23 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/27 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

8/28 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

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