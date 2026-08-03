Singer Brian Johnson survived a scary close call during AC/DC’s concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night (Aug 1.)

The incident occurred during the band’s final tune of the night. While the intro for their classic song “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” began to play, AC/DC wheeled out some replica Civil War-era cannons. It’s a standard stunt for the beloved heavy rockers — something they’ve done during performances dating as far back as 1981. Still, on this night the pyrotechnics took an unexpected turn.

As you can see in the video from @photomusicrock below, one of the cannons malfunctioned as it was positioned onstage. The prop slammed down and dropped a projectile which landed just inches from where Johnson was standing, causing the frontman to recoil.

Despite narrowly avoiding injury, Johnson didn’t seem phased. The startled singer simply stared in shock for a moment, then proceeded to turn around and continue his performance. Additional fan shot footage from the incident can be found below.

READ MORE: 24 of Rock's Worst Onstage Injuries

Johnson has previously spoken about the dangers of having cannons onstage. “I could write a book about about standing under the cannon for 30 years." he remarked to Fox News in 2012. "These horrible sparks come out of them, at the end of the show I have burn markets all over my shoulders.”

When Does AC/DC's North American Tour End?

AC/DC is in the midst of a US tour that began on July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s a continuation of their Power Up tour, which originally launched in 2024. The trek continues across America throughout the summer, with upcoming stops in such major cities as Atlanta, Houston and St. Louis. The North American leg is scheduled to end Sept. 29 in Philadelphia.