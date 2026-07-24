David Lee Roth canceled all but one of his upcoming tour dates, with no reason given for the change of plan.

Some reports speculated that a lack of sales had spurred the change of plans, with just one concert – in Sturgis, South Dakota, on Aug. 7 – remaining on Roth’s public schedule.

The cancellations brought a response from Roth's Van Halen successor Sammy Hagar, who shared commiserations with Roth, hailed him for keeping the band’s spirit alive and invited him to take part in his own band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Van Halen fans may be surprised at the contents of Hagar’s message, given the tensions between the two singers over the past decades.

READ MORE: How David Lee Roth Out-Gonzoed Van Halen on Eat ‘Em and Smile’

“Hey Dave, Sammy here,” he said in a Facebook video. “I just got a call from Michael Anthony … about your tour getting canceled. And I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry. I hope you’re well. I hope there’s not a physical problem.”

He continued: “Mike and I love the fact that you’ve been out there doing it, supporting the greatest band in the world that we were both part of… supporting what we did in this band to keep this music alive.

“You and I, Mikey, Al, Ed, cannot be replaced. So when you’re ready to carry on, you go, brother. Mike and I support you.”

Sammy Hagar’s Offer to David Lee Roth Is ‘From the Heart’

Hagar then extended his invitation: “Come to Vegas for the residency in September," he said. "Come on, join us. Sing a couple songs, MC the damn show. Come out and just do what the fuck you do – which is pretty damn entertaining!”

He concluded: “Anyway, hope you’re well. I really do. God bless, brother.”

The caption with Hagar’s Facebook reel read, “I’m looking rough but who cares. … I’m serious with this post. I hope the news about Dave is not AI! If it is, my post is still coming from my heart and soul.

“It is so important that this music carry on, especially with the AI music out there. Those of us that can still go out and play … should do it as long as they can physically and emotionally [to] carry that torch.

“Van Halen was, should be, and hopefully always will be real live music, not just for our fans, but for the future fans of real rock music.”