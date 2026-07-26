Judas Priest Kick off ‘Faithkeepers’ Tour: Video, Set List

Judas Priest launched their Faithkeepers world tour Saturday night at Germany's BOBfest.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Half of the band's 17-song set at Monchengladbach's SparkassenPark was drawn from '80s albums such as Screaming for Vengeance and British Steel. But they performed tracks from as far back as 1976's "Victim of Changes" and as recent as 2024's "Panic Attack."

Rob Halford and company also brought two '70s classics - "The Ripper" and "Delivering the Goods" - back into the set list for the first time since 2019.

Read More: 20 Acts Who Toured in 1986 and Are Touring Again in 2026

Judas Priest will spend the next two months touring Europe, with this leg of the Faithkeepers tour currently scheduled to conclude on Sept. 21 in London. You can see their full itinerary below.

Judas Priest July 25, 2026 Monchengladbach, Germany Set List:

1. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" (from 1982's Screaming for Vengeance)

2. "Metal Gods" (from 1980's British Steel)

3. "Breaking the Law" (from 1980's British Steel)

4. "The Ripper" (first time since 2019) (from 1976's Sad Wings of Destiny)

5. "The Sentinel" (from 1984's Defenders of the Faith)

6. "Desert Plains" (From 1981's Point of Entry)

7. "Lightning Strikes" (from 2018's Firepower)

8. "Turbo Lover" (from 1986's Turbo)

9. "Steeler" (from 1980's British Steel)

10. "Delivering the Goods" (first time since 2019) (from 1978's Hell Bent for Leather)

11. "Panic Attack" (from 2024's Invincible Shield)

12. "Victim of Changes" (from 1976's Sad Wings of Destiny)

13. "Halls of Valhalla" (from 2014's Redeemer of Souls)

14. "Painkiller" (from 1990's Painkiller)

15. "Electric Eye" (from 1982's Screaming for Vengeance)

16. "Hell Bent for Leather" (from 1978's Hell Bent for Leather)

17. "Living After Midnight" (from 1980's British Steel)

via SetList.fm

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Turbo Lover'

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Painkiller'

Judas Priest 2026 Faithkeepers Tour Dates

7/26 – Halle, Germany @ Messehalle

7/28 – Warszawa, Poland @ Torwar I Hala Widowiskowa

7/31 – Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air 2026

8/2 – Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Ostravar Arena

8/4 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Tipos Arena

8/6 – Neu-ulm, Germany @ WileySportPark

8/9 – Burton Upon Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air 2026

8/12 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13

8/14 – Bremen, Germany @ Re-Load Festival

8/16 – Carhaix-plouguer, France @ MotorCultur Festival

8/18 – Salinas De Pamplona, Spain @ Navarra Arena

8/20 – Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena

8/23 – Sankt Goarshausen, Germany @ Loreley Amphitheatre

8/25 – Pula, Croatia @ Pula Arena

8/28 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Belgrade Arena

8/29 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Vidas Art Arena

9/1 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

9/3 – Pordenone, Italy @ Parco S. Valentino

9/5 – Brescia, Italy @ Teatro Clerici

9/7 – Bari, Italy, Fiera Del Levante

9/9 – Rome, Italy @ Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica

9/11 – Bern, Switzerland @ Festhalle

9/12 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith

9/14 – Lyon, France @ Decines-Charpieu, LDLC Arena

9/15 – Bourdeaux, France @ Floirac Arena

9/17 – Paris, France @ Arena Zenith

9/18 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

9/21 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo