Soccer is the most watched – and played – sport in the world, and many of rock’s biggest stars are passionate fans.

“I’m a rock star because I couldn’t be a soccer star,” Rod Stewart once famously admitted. The singer also described the sport as “my whole life,” further proof of his dedication to the beautiful game.

Below, we’ve assembled 22 of Rock’s Biggest Soccer Fans. As you might expect, many of the artists below are from England, a soccer-obsessed nation that’s home to some of the biggest clubs in the world. Still, soccer is definitely a worldwide sport, and American, German, Brazilian and Scottish rockers also feature prominently on our list.

In some instances, musicians have actually found ways to blend their love of soccer with their music. Such was the case for Roger Waters, who named a song after his favorite team, and Black Sabbath, who chose their beloved club’s home stadium as the site for their final concert.

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Then there are the rockers who took their fandom to a whole new level by getting involved with their favorite soccer team. Robert Plant and Noel Gallagher are among the artists who’ve played special shows to support their club, while Elton John and Billie Joe Armstrong invested their own money to become owners of their respective teams.

Check out UCR’s round up of 22 of Rock’s Biggest Soccer Fans. Whether they’re cheering on their country’s national team, or supporting their local club, these rockers wear their fandom like a badge of honor.