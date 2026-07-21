Cheap Trick Just Added Fall 2026 Tour Dates
Cheap Trick has extended their 2026 tour into the fall.
The All Washed Up tour, named after the band's most recent album, released in 2025, now runs through the end of November.
This now brings Cheap Trick's currently scheduled tour dates to three dozen shows.
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The group will be joined on selected dates by ZZ Top, James Hatem, Pat Travers Band and the Calling.
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Cheap Trick's new tour begins on Aug. 2 in Minnedosa, Canada, and continues with dates in Los Angeles, Albuquerque and Nashville.
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The new concerts include November dates in St. Louis, Milwaukee and Cincinnati before a final date on Nov. 22 in Detroit.
You can see all of the dates on Cheap Trick's 2026 tour below.
Presale for the new shows begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT. More information can be found at the band's website.
Cheap Trick 2026 Tour
Aug. 2 – Minnedosa, MB @ Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa
Aug. 4 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Aug. 8 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Aug. 9 – Modesto, CA @ Fruityard Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts
Aug. 13 – Central Point, OR @ Bi Mart Amphitheater
Aug. 15 – Castle Rock, CO @ Town of Castle Rock Summer Concert Series >
Aug. 18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
Aug. 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino
Aug. 23 – Chandler, AZ @ Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
Aug. 29 – Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival
Sept. 2 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days
Sept. 10 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park
Sept. 11 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards
Sept. 15 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Sept. 16 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 18 – Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Events Center
Sept. 19 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Sept. 21 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Sept. 22 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre
Sept. 24 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2026
Sept. 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 27 - Port Wentworth, GA @ Vystar Pavilion
Oct. 3 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 4 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 5 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
Nov. 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Nov. 12 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Nov. 14 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre
Nov. 15 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro
Nov. 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live
Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
Nov. 21 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage
Nov. 22 - Detroit, MI @ Sound Board Theater
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