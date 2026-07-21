Cheap Trick has extended their 2026 tour into the fall.

The All Washed Up tour, named after the band's most recent album, released in 2025, now runs through the end of November.

This now brings Cheap Trick's currently scheduled tour dates to three dozen shows.

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The group will be joined on selected dates by ZZ Top, James Hatem, Pat Travers Band and the Calling.

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Cheap Trick's new tour begins on Aug. 2 in Minnedosa, Canada, and continues with dates in Los Angeles, Albuquerque and Nashville.

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The new concerts include November dates in St. Louis, Milwaukee and Cincinnati before a final date on Nov. 22 in Detroit.

You can see all of the dates on Cheap Trick's 2026 tour below.

Presale for the new shows begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT. More information can be found at the band's website.

Cheap Trick 2026 Tour

Aug. 2 – Minnedosa, MB @ Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa

Aug. 4 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Aug. 8 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Aug. 9 – Modesto, CA @ Fruityard Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts

Aug. 13 – Central Point, OR @ Bi Mart Amphitheater

Aug. 15 – Castle Rock, CO @ Town of Castle Rock Summer Concert Series >

Aug. 18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

Aug. 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino

Aug. 23 – Chandler, AZ @ Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

Aug. 29 – Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival

Sept. 2 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days

Sept. 10 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park

Sept. 11 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards

Sept. 15 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Sept. 16 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 18 – Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Events Center

Sept. 19 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sept. 21 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sept. 22 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

Sept. 24 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2026

Sept. 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 27 - Port Wentworth, GA @ Vystar Pavilion

Oct. 3 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 4 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 5 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Nov. 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 12 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Nov. 14 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

Nov. 15 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro

Nov. 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Nov. 21 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

Nov. 22 - Detroit, MI @ Sound Board Theater