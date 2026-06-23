Cheap Trick has once again expanded their upcoming North American tour, adding five new September concert dates.

The All Washed Up tour, named after the band's 2025 album, will launch on Aug. 2 in Minnedosa, Manitoba, and conclude on Nov. 8 in Madison, Wisconsin. The new September dates will take the Rockford, Illinois group to New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Their tour poster also specifies two new August shows in New Mexico and Arizona.

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Tickets for the new September dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, wth presale beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with the code "CTLIVE." Cheap Trick will be joined on various dates by ZZ Top, James Hatem, Pat Travers Band and the Calling.

The expanded tour announcement comes two weeks after Cheap Trick canceled or rescheduled seven shows. You can see the band's full up-to-date tour itinerary below.

Cheap Trick, Facebook Cheap Trick Updated 2026 Tour Poster

Cheap Trick, All Washed Up 2026 Tour (New Dates in Bold)

Aug. 2 – Minnedosa, MB @ Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa =

Aug. 4 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

Aug. 8 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery #

Aug. 9 – Modesto, CA @ Fruityard Amphitheatre #

Aug. 11 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts #

Aug. 13 – Central Point, OR @ Bi Mart Amphitheater #

Aug. 15 – Castle Rock, CO @ Town of Castle Rock Summer Concert Series >

Aug. 18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater #

Aug. 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino

Aug. 23 – Chandler, AZ @ Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

Aug. 29 – Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival =

Sept. 2 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days *

Sept. 10 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park (rescheduled) +

Sept. 11 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards (rescheduled)

Sept. 16 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 18 – Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Events Center

Sept. 19 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sept. 21 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sept. 22 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

Sept. 24 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2026 =

Nov. 5 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre (rescheduled) +

Nov. 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee (rescheduled)

# with ZZ Top

+ with James Hatem

> with Pat Travers Band

= Festival

* with the Calling