Taco Bell’s most surprising release wasn’t a new menu item, it was a CD.

In 1994, the alternative revolution was at its peak. Nirvana and Pearl Jam had spawned the breakout of grunge, Oasis and Blur had begun their Britpop battles, artists like Beck were blending multiple genres, while Lollapalooza had become the de facto festival for Gen-Xers everywhere. Taco Bell took a look at the musical landscape and decided they had to be a part of it.

While the matchup seemed unlikely on paper, the was at least some precedent. Based in Southern California, the fast food giant had a history of appealing to music fans. They’d previously run campaigns with M.C. Hammer, Young M.C. and Johnny Cash. The Man in Black famously hocked Taco Bell’s value meal by asking, ”Where else can you get so many choices for just a little cash?”

Still, their decision to launch an alt rock compilation album went beyond pure marketing. By ‘94, young adults in America had developed a new form of social consciousness. The Gulf War had been beamed onto cable television. Race relations continued to be a hot topic in the wake of the Rodney King beating. Bill Clinton had become the first Democrat president in 12 years. Non-profits like Rock the Vote had empowered young people like never before.

READ MORE: 10 '90s Rock Bands That Deserve More Respect

Seeing this, Taco Bell decided their alt rock CD needed to have a philanthropic element. The fast food chain aligned with DoSomething, an organization dedicated to inspiring young people to positively impact their communities. Naturally, the CD would be titled: Do Something Alternative.

What Songs Were on Taco Bell’s Alt Rock Album?

Priced affordably at $4.99 for a CD, $3.99 for cassette, Do Something Alternative was designed for the same consumer who loved Taco Bell’s 59 cent tacos – aka, college kids. The release was supported by a heavy television campaign, which proudly featured a crowd of Gen-Xers partying outside a Taco Bell.

“Some people call it ‘alternative'. Others call it ‘new rock.’ We just call it dinner music,” the commercial declared.

Watch a TV Commercial for Taco Bell's 'Do Something Alternative' Album

In total, 10 songs made up the Do Something Alternative track listing, each of them from a different artist of the era. The eclectic collection of musicians showcased how varied the alt-rock landscape was at the time. Highlights included “Leave It Alone” by Living Colour, the Smithereens’ “Miles From Nowhere,” “Low” by Cracker and the Spin Doctors’ “May Jane.”

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Still, other choices were a bit more head-scratching. General Public’s reggae-pop cover of “I’ll Take You There” felt weirdly out of place, as did German electronica group Enigma with their tune “Return to Innocence.” And while the inclusion of Sarah McLachlan’s "Possession" certainly foreshadowed the upcoming Lilith Fair phenomenon, in hindsight the song is about as “alternative” as an ABBA track.

Regardless, Do Something Alternative was largely viewed as a success. Though Taco Bell seemed like a strange corporate partner for such a release, the compilation album quickly sold out around the country. It remains something a relic of the era – a novelty that fans still track down on eBay. At the very least, it’s better than what Taco Bell has been giving out recently.