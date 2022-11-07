The last decade of the 20th century brought with it some broad changes in rock music, most notably the grunge explosion and the evolution of alternative rock 'n' roll.

But just as when any trend hits, record labels were way too eager to sign up every young band dressed in flannel. Some were ready for the opportunity, but many more faded away after a brief moment in the spotlight. That’s not to say every one-hit wonder of the era was a grunge act. The U.K. imported many Britpop artists who scored only a single hit on U.S. shores, and other rock subgenres delivered their fair share, too.

In the below list of 17 One-Hit Wonders From the '90s: Where Are They Now?, we singled out acts that scored a Top 40 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and then never returned. We've updated their status, too, so you can see what they've been up to. (You can also check out our lists covering the ‘70s and ‘80s.)

Butthole Surfers

The Hit: “Pepper”

Mainstream popularity was not something Butthole Surfers were built for (the band name doesn't exactly scream “mainstream”). Instead, the group, founded in San Antonio by singer Gibby Haynes and guitarist Paul Leary, appealed to an eclectic underground fan base. Mixing punk, psychedelia and noise rock, the group carved a niche for itself in the ‘80s, but things hit another level in 1996 with the single “Pepper.” The song listed 10 characters in its lyrics, detailing their deaths or near-death experiences. Its chorus – “I don't mind the sun sometimes, the images it shows / I can taste you on my lips and smell you in my clothes / Cinnamon and sugary and softly spoken lies / You never know just how you look through other people's eyes” – echoed on radios across America, as “Pepper” reached No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay Chart and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Butthole Surfers never again attained such mainstream attention, but it's not that they wanted it in the first place.

Where Are They Now?

Butthole Surfers haven't released an album since 2001’s Weird Revolution, though occasional compilations have come out. In 2019, the group released Butthole Surfers: What Does Regret Mean?, a coffee-table book chronicling the band’s history. Haynes has been involved in a variety of projects over the years, making guest appearances on songs by Ministry and Mastodon, among others. As a visual artist, Haynes' watercolors and drawings have been displayed in galleries across the U.S. Leary, meanwhile, has enjoyed a career second act producing material for other artists. U2, Sublime, Meat Puppets and Slightly Stoopid are among the acts he’s worked with. He's also made guest appearances on songs by John Paul Jones and Melvins.

Blind Melon

The Hit: “No Rain”

There was a lot of buzz around Blind Melon in the early ‘90s. Part of that stemmed from singer Shannon Hoon’s friendship with Axl Rose (he sang background vocals on a few GNR tracks). Melding psychedelic rock influences with a modern alt-rock sound, the group boasted material that fit the sound of the era but also was original enough to stand out. The band’s self-titled debut was released in 1992, initially to subpar sales. But then the second single, “No Rain,” took off on radio and MTV, where the bee-girl music video became a mainstay. The song hit No. 1 on the alternative and mainstream rock charts, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Blind Melon sold more than 4 million copies in the U.S., and it appeared the band was poised to have a lengthy career. A run of dates with the Rolling Stones, a tour with Soundgarden and a set at Woodstock ‘94 – Blind Melon’s star kept getting brighter. But the band was never able to follow up on the success of “No Rain.” Their sophomore album, Soup, failed to live up to expectations, and Hoon died of an overdose in 1995.

Where Are They Now?

The surviving members of Blind Melon – lead guitarist Rogers Stevens, rhythm guitarist Christopher Thorn, drummer Glen Graham and bassist Brad Smith – tried to continue following Hoon’s death, but their search for a new singer dragged on for years. During that time, relationships were strained. The band officially broke up in 1999. A reunion would follow in 2006, with Travis Warren joining as Blind Melon’s new singer. Except for a brief hiatus from 2009-10, the group has remained active, performing occasional shows and recording new material. Each band member also has worked outside of the group. Graham is a successful painter, while Thorn runs a recording studio located near Joshua Tree in Southern California. Smith produces material for other artists, writes music for TV and film projects, and releases solo material under the name Abandon Jalopy. Meanwhile, Stevens got his law degree in 2014 from the University of Pennsylvania. He currently serves as associate counsel for the travel app Hopper.

Marcy Playground

The Hit: “Sex and Candy”

Formed in New York in 1994, Marcy Playground – made up of singer John Wozniak, bassist Dylan Keefe and drummer Dan Rieser – quickly found success. The band signed with Capitol Records in 1995 and released a self-titled debut album in 1997. The first single, “Poppies,” failed to garner much attention, but their second single, “Sex and Candy,” would become a massive hit. The mellow tune featured perplexing lyrics and a hypnotic lilt, coupled with one of the era’s catchiest choruses. The song set a then-record by spending 15 weeks at No. 1 on the alternative chart and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the only song from Marcy Playground to ever find chart success.

Where Are They Now?

Marcy Playground remains active, touring regularly though rarely releasing new material. From 2009–16 Wozniak owned Mushroom Studios, a recording studio in Vancouver. Keefe delved into radio, working as technical director for the New York public radio program On the Media and later becoming working on another show, The Takeaway. Rieser has remained a gun-for-hire drummer and has played and recorded with Norah Jones, Jesse Harris, Chiara Civello, Richard Julian, Rosanne Cash and more. Wozniak and Keefe continue to be members of Marcy Playground; Rieser left the group in 2000.

Crash Test Dummies

The Hit: “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm”

Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies became a hit in their native country with the 1991 debut album, The Ghosts That Haunt Me, but it was their 1993 sophomore LP, God Shuffled His Feet, that introduced them to mainstream U.S. audiences. The album’s breakout track was “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” a melancholy yet undeniably catchy song that peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group’s distinctive sound was thanks largely to singer Brad Roberts' baritone voice. Despite scoring three Grammy nominations, and having God Shuffled His Feet surpass 2 million copies in the U.S., the band never had another hit in the States.

Where Are They Now?

Crash Test Dummies went on hiatus following the release of their ninth album, 2010’s Oooh La La. Brad Roberts taught guitar for a while before becoming a certified yoga teacher. His brother, Dan, who played bass in Crash Test Dummies, works for DEL Communications, a publishing company in Winnipeg. Multi-instrumentalist Mitch Dorge is a motivational speaker, talking to high school students about the peril of drugs and alcohol. The three men, along with keyboardist and backing singer Ellen Reid reunited for a tour in 2018 celebrating the 25th anniversary of God Shuffled His Feet. The group has continued to occasionally tour together since then.

Jars of Clay

The Hit: “Flood”

The members of Jars of Clay – singer Dan Haseltine, guitarist Steve Mason and pianist Charlie Lowell – met at Illinois’ Greenville College in the early ‘90s. The group developed an alternative Christian rock sound while earning a strong local following. Their 1995 self-titled debut album was co-produced by King Crimson’s Adrian Belew. One of the tracks Belew produced, “Flood,” became an unexpected breakout hit. The rare religious track to be accepted by a secular audience, “Flood” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the process, the song spurred Jars of Clay to multiplatinum sales. Even though the band would continue to have a devoted following in the Christian community, they never scored another crossover hit.

Where Are They Now?

Jars of Clay continues to tour and make new music. The album 20 was released in 2014, followed by the live LP and DVD Live in Manila in 2021. When not working with the band, Haseltine serves on the board of directors of Blood:Water Mission, a charity organization that works to address the water and HIV/AIDS crises in Africa. Meanwhile, Mason is a licensed barber at the Handsomizer, which he opened in Nashville in 2014. He also has received national attention as a passionate fan of the MLS team Nashville FC. Mason regularly attends their games dressed as Moses, holding a sign reading “Let My People Goal.” He’s been dubbed "Soccer Moses," the club's unofficial mascot.

Seven Mary Three

The Hit: “Cumbersome”

In 1992, singer Jason Ross and guitarist Jason Pollock began writing songs and performing together. They’d soon recruit bassist Casey Daniel and drummer Giti Khalsa, forming the lineup of Seven Mary Three. The group began building a following in their home state of Virginia, and their popularity expanded in 1994 with the independent release of the song “Cumbersome.” The track struck a chord with listeners, especially in Florida and the surrounding regions. Labels came calling, and when “Cumbersome” was rereleased in 1995, it captured a national audience. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100. Although the group would land a handful of other tunes on the rock chart, no others would crack the Hot 100.

Where Are They Now?

Pollock departed the band in 1999 and returned to the Charlottesville area of Virginia. In 2008, he founded a new band called the Pollocks. In 2012, after releasing a total of seven albums, Seven Mary Three officially broke up. Ross went on to notable positions behind the scenes in the music industry, including a long tenure overseeing media and technology partnerships for the Bowery Presents. Daniel has continued working as a session bassist, while also recording other artists at his Old Groove studio in Florida. Khalsa left Seven Mary Three in 2006 and became a financial advisor. He lives in Orlando and has dedicated his spare time to many charitable causes, including Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida. In an interview shortly before he left the band, Khalsa described Seven Mary Three’s one-hit wonder status as “a blessing and it's a curse." "[“Cumbersome”] was the beginning of our success,” the drummer explained. “We were able to sell a lot of records because of that song and a couple others on that first record. But, at the same time, with each record that we've made, it's like the 'monkey on the back.'"

Candlebox

The Hit: "Far Behind"

When Nirvana and Pearl Jam turned Seattle into the ‘90s musical epicenter, record labels scurried to the pacific northwest to sign bands. One of the acts that got caught in that wave was Candlebox, made up of singer Kevin Martin, guitarist Peter Klett, bassist Bardi Martin and drummer Scott Mercado. The group released its self-titled debut album in 1993. The LP went quadruple platinum thanks to the hit single “Far Behind,” which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. Candlebox suddenly found themselves playing dates with some of the biggest names in rock, including stints with Rush, Metallica, Living Colour, the Offspring, Aerosmith, Radiohead and the Flaming Lips. Still, Candlebox wasn’t able to keep the hits coming. The sophomore album, Lucy, sold only a fraction of its predecessor and their third LP, Happy Pills, did even worse. By 2000, the group had disbanded.

Where Are They Now?

Candlebox reunited in 2006 and has sporadically toured and released new music in the years since. Kevin Martin also enjoyed a stint in the band the Gracious Few, a supergroup that also featured members of Live. Mercado has worked with an array of other artists, including Johnny Graham of Earth, Wind & Fire, Living Colour, former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate and singer Brandi Carlile. Peter Klett owns and manages City Sessions Sound Studio in Florida, where he produces material for other artists. Bardi Martin became an attorney and has a practice in Seattle.

The Proclaimers

The Hit: “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”

Twin brothers Charlie and Craig Reid formed the Proclaimers in 1983. The Irish duo earned a devoted following in the U.K., and their 1988 album, Sunshine on Leith, featured "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles),” an instantly catchy song that reached No. 11 on the U.K. chart. Five years later the song would be featured in the film Benny & Joon, prompting “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” to finally be released as a single in the U.S. The track once again became a hit, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. None of the group’s other songs ever charted in the States.

Where Are They Now?

Even though the Proclaimers’ time in the U.S. spotlight was brief, the duo has enjoyed a long and successful career. The Reid brothers have been releasing material for the better part of four decades; Dentures Out, arrived in 2022. Their songs have been used in a long list of TV and movies, including Pitch Perfect, Derry Girls, How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy and Shrek. The duo continues to tour all over the globe, and the band’s material even inspired a stage musical, Sunshine on Leith, which was later turned into a feature film.

The Verve

The Hit: “Bittersweet Symphony”

Formed in 1990 by singer Richard Ashcroft, guitarist Nick McCabe, bassist Simon Jones and drummer Peter Salisbury, the Verve became part of the ‘90s Britpop movement. After releasing two albums – 1993’s A Storm in Heaven and 1995’s A Northern Soul – the group broke up for the first time. They returned in 1997, with McCabe replaced by guitarist Simon Tong. That year the Verve released their third album, Urban Hymns, which included the hit single “Bittersweet Symphony.” The song was an international success, reaching the Top 10 in 11 countries and peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Although the follow-up single “Lucky Man” received marginal radio airplay, it never developed the mainstream crossover appeal of its predecessor. Urban Hymns sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, but the Verve never again found chart success in the U.S.

Where Are They Now?

The Verve broke up for the second time in 1999 but reunited in 2007. A year later, they released Forth, their fourth album. The group officially went its separate ways in 2009, but all members have remained active in music. Ashcroft has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing a half-dozen albums since 2000. His solo work has spawned several top 20 U.K. singles, but, like with the Verve, U.S. popularity has remained elusive. Since departing the band, McCabe has served as a university lecturer, often discussing the intersection of music and technology. He continues to release music, including a collaborative EP with Salisbury in 2022. The drummer has also played with the Charlatans since 2010. Janes, meanwhile, has collaborated with artists such as Howie Day and Gorillaz. Tong has also worked with Gorillaz, contributing to their 2005 album, Demon Days, and 2010’s Plastic Beach.

The Verve Pipe

The Hit: “The Freshmen”

Not to be confused with the Verve, the Verve Pipe formed in Michigan in the early ‘90s. The band developed a strong following in local college towns, eventually releasing two independent LPs. Labels came calling, and in 1996 the group released Villains, their first album with RCA Records. The first single “Photograph” made a little noise, peaking at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it was the second single, “The Freshman,” that proved to be a breakthrough. The track, which took a melancholy look back at mistakes made in teenage years, rocketed up the chart, peaking at No. 5 in 1997. Villains would go platinum, while the music video for “The Freshman” earned heavy rotation on MTV. The Verve Pipe never again achieved such heights.

Where Are They Now?

The Verve Pipe released five albums since the success of Villains, including Threads in 2021. The band has also released two children’s albums: A Family Album (2009) and Are We There Yet? (2013). Singer and chief songwriter Brian Vander Ark has been putting out material as a solo artist for more than 15 years. He’s also appeared in a handful of feature films and, in 2016, collaborated with actor Jeff Daniels on the album Simple Truths. Brian and his brother Brad, who played bass on Villains, continue to tour as part of the Verve Pipe. Meanwhile, co-founding member Donny Brown has remained an in-demand session drummer over the years, while also releasing solo material.

Toadies

The Hit: “Possum Kingdom”

The ‘90s found many bands putting a spin on the alt and grunge sound. Hailing from Fort Worth, Toadies developed a brand of grunge that felt inherently Texan. The group’s debut album, Rubberneck, arrived in 1994. The response was initially tepid, but in 1995 the single “Possum Kingdom” caught fire on rock radio, reaching No. 4 on the alternative chart and even crossing over to the mainstream Top 40. With an alluring guitar riff and catchy chorus – “Do you want to be my angel” – the track fit perfectly among alternative hits of the time. A little too perfect, as many listeners often misattributed the song to Stone Temple Pilots rather than Toadies. Despite a loyal following, the Texan group never scored another hit.

Where Are They Now?

Toadies’ classic lineup featured singer Vaden Todd Lewis, bassist Lisa Umbarger, guitarist Darrel Herbert and drummer Mark Reznicek. Umbarger left the group in 2001 following the release of its sophomore album, Hell Below/Stars Above. The group broke up shortly afterward but returned in 2006 without Umbarger. They’ve since released an additional five albums, including one in 2017. The band still tours across the U.S. and continues to work on new material. Aside from his time with the band, Lewis owns and runs the Loop Artist Rehearsal Complex in South Fort Worth, Texas. Meanwhile, Reznicek created an original comic book series for Dark Horse called Buzzkill, chronicling an alcoholic superhero whose powers come to him only when he drinks.

Silverchair

The Hit: “Tomorrow”

Silverchair, the grunge band out of Australia, may have scored only one song in the U.S. Top 40, but they maintained a successful career far beyond typical one-hit-wonders. The trio – made up of singer Daniel Johns, bassist Chris Joannou and drummer Ben Gillies – found international stardom when the guys were just teenagers. Debut album Frogstomp sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S., with hit single “Tomorrow” climbing to No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Follow-up albums Freak Show (1997) and Neon Ballroom (1999) both reached gold status in the States, with songs such as “Abuse Me” and “Ana’s Song (Open Fire)” enjoying success on the rock charts, but the group never had another single reach the mainstream.

Where Are They Now?

Silverchair took a break in 2003 but returned in 2006. A new album, Young Modern, followed a year later. The band then announced an indefinite hiatus in 2011. Johns has maintained a busy music career outside of Silverchair, working with other artists and releasing solo material. In 2016, he was the musical director for Beat Bugs, a Netflix animated series for children that incorporated the music of the Beatles. In 2018 he joined Luke Steele from the band Empire of the Sun to form a new group called Dreams. Joannou became part owner of Lovells Lager beer company, a craft brewery in Sydney. He also owns a bar in Newcastle (roughly 100 miles north of Sydney) called the Edwards. Gillies has continued drumming, releasing solo material and working with a slew of other artists. Meanwhile, Silverchair remains revered in Australia. The group has won more ARIA Awards (Australia’s version of the Grammys) than any other act, taking home 21 wins from 49 nominations.

Semisonic

The Hit: “Closing Time”

The song “Closing Time” was inescapable in the late ‘90s. Not only did it reach No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the song was seemingly everywhere on TV. Reading a list of shows that featured the rack is like reading TV Guide’s biggest shows of 1999: Friends, Dawson’s Creek, Charmed, Daria, Melrose Place ... the list goes on and on. The ballad about bar patrons leaving at the end of the night struck a chord with listeners across the world, while taking Semisonic, a rock band out of Minneapolis that had formed in 1995, to mainstream success. The group’s 1998 album, Feeling Strangely Fine, achieved platinum sales thanks largely to the popularity of “Closing Time.” Still, continued success eluded the group. In 2001, following the release of their third LP, All About Chemistry, Semisonic called it quits.

Where Are They Now?

Frontman Dan Wilson was the creative force of Semisonic, handling vocals, guitar, keyboards and the majority of the songwriting. After the band’s breakup, Wilson embarked on a solo career, but his biggest successes have come as a collaborator with other artists. As a prolific songwriter, Wilson earned two Grammys and worked with many of the biggest names in music: Adele, Pink, Taylor Swift, the Chicks, Weezer, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, John Legend, Florence + the Machine, Panic! at the Disco, Steve Perry and Tom Morello. While not quite to the same level as Wilson, Semisonic bandmates Jacob Slichter (drums) and John Munson (bass) have also enjoyed success. Slichter is a published author who has written for The New York Times and been a commentator for NPR’s Morning Edition. He currently works as a writing professor at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. Meanwhile, Munson plays in the New Standards, a jazz trio that has been together since 2005.

Chumbawamba

The Hit: “Tubthumping”

To U.S. audiences, Chumbawamba seemed to arrive out of nowhere in 1997, when their hit single “Tubthumping” stormed to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band never repeated that success, but they made some waves in their U.K. homeland before their big hit. Since forming in 1982, the band had landed a handful of songs on the U.K. chart, positioning themselves as an eclectic, politically minded indie-rock group. “Tubthumping” certainly took things to a new level, reaching the Top 10 in 18 countries. Suddenly, Chumbawamba was plastered all over MTV, with offers from TV shows and commercials rolling in. The follow-up single "Amnesia" reached the U.K. Top 10, but Chumbawamba never found their way back onto the U.S. chart.

Where Are They Now?

After 14 albums and one film soundtrack, Chumbawamba called it quits in 2012. A total of 11 musicians were part of the group’s lineup at various points during its 30-year existence, with many more special guests featured on recordings and in concert. Boff Whalley, who served as the band’s singer, went on to write the stage musical Wrong 'Un in 2013 and founded the Commons Choir in 2017. Multi-instrumentalist Dunstan Bruce has gone on to documentary filmmaking and is working on one about Chumbawamba. Alice Nutter, who provided percussion and occasional vocals in the group, went on to become a writer for stage and screen. In addition to working on several series for the BBC, she penned three episodes of the acclaimed FX series Trust.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Hit: “The Impression That I Get”

The mid-to-late ‘90s saw a brief comeback of ska and swing music to mainstream popularity. Among the biggest beneficiaries of this revival was the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, a group out of Boston (of course) that mixed buoyant ska with punk rock sounds. The band spent the decade cultivating a national following, including frequent Warped Tour appearances and a run on Lollapalooza in 1995. In 1997, the stars aligned as the band’s fifth LP, Let’s Face It, arrived just as the ska resurgence was taking shape. The album featured the breakout single “The Impression That I Get,” which, thanks to its loud horns and catchy “Never had to knock on wood” chorus, became a mainstream hit. The track hit No. 1 on the alternative chart and peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. Even though the follow-up single “The Rascal King” found moderate popularity, the Bosstones never again reached Top 40 success.

Where Are They Now?

Although the Mighty Mighty Bosstones had only a brief period of mainstream fame, they enjoyed a long and successful career thanks to a loyal legion of fans. The group released 11 albums before officially bringing the band to an end in January 2022. From 2004-22, singer Dicky Barrett enjoyed a side gig as the announcer for Jimmy Kimmel Live. Saxophonist and co-founding member Johnny Vegas (real name Tim Burton) has worked as a production coordinator on various film and TV projects. He now resides in Florida where he runs an indie record label and volunteers for the U.S. Coast Guard. Founding bassist Joe Gittleman is an associate professor at Northern Vermont University, where he teaches classes on music and the performing arts. Founding lead guitarist Nate Albert departed the group in 2000 and has since enjoyed a successful career as a music executive. While at Republic Records he worked with such artists as the Weeknd, Phantogram and Florence + the Machine. After a stint with Capitol Records, he was hired as executive vice president of A&R for Warner Bros. Records in 2019. And Ben Carr, who performed percussion and backing vocals but was best known as the “dancing Bosstone,” has moved on to a far more buttoned-down job as the corporate facilities manager at Hobbs Brook Real Estate in Massachusetts.

White Town

The Hit: “Your Woman”

White Town was the stage name of British-Indian musician Jyoti Prakash Mishra. He started the project in 1989, using drum machines and various layered recording techniques to give White Town a fuller sound. His second album, 1997’s Women in Technology, featured the song “Your Woman,” which became an unexpected hit. The song – which Mishra recorded on an Atari ST computer in his bedroom – reached No. 1 in the U.K. and peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would be White Town’s only song to appear on U.S. charts.

Where Are They Now?

Mishra has continued putting out music under the White Town moniker for years, releasing the album Fairchild Semiconductor in 2021. “Your Woman” received renewed attention after pop star Dua Lipa sampled the song’s familiar trumpet line for her 2020 hit “Love Again.” As for White Town’s status as a one-hit-wonder, Mishra claims he’s OK with the title. “I’m a mediocre singer, I’m a terrible guitarist, I’m a pretty good keyboardist, I’m a good producer, not amazing, but good,” he admitted to Billboard in 2020. “So, to be a professional musician and to be entertaining people 20 years after my biggest hit, I feel like I’m the luckiest person alive. Just to have one song that connects with people — most musicians dream their entire lives of having that.”

New Radicals

The Hit: "You Get What You Give”

Fame came and went quickly for the Los Angeles-based rock group New Radicals. The project was the brainchild of Gregg Alexander, who served as the singer and primary songwriter. The only other permanent member was keyboardist and percussionist Danielle Brisebois, with a revolving door of guest musicians appearing on the band’s tracks. Debut album Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too arrived in 1998, bringing with it the relentlessly catchy “You Get What You Give.” The song hit No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Songs chart. Alexander quickly detested the popularity and opted to end New Radicals in 1999. The group released only one album.

Where Are They Now?

While Alexander determined fame wasn’t for him, he never soured on music. Instead, he's focused his attention on writing and producing for other artists. Enrique Iglesias, Rod Stewart, Hanson and Kaiser Chiefs are among the acts he’s worked with over the years. In 2003, he took home a Grammy Award for “The Game of Love,” a track he wrote for Michelle Branch and Santana. In 2015, Alexander co-wrote and co-produced music for the film Begin Again. His work on the romance musical earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Brisebois, meanwhile, had already found success before New Radicals: In the ‘70s and ‘80s, she was a child actor, playing Stephanie Mills on the sitcoms All in the Family and its spinoff Archie Bunker's Place. Brisebois' decision to focus on music took her to New Radicals, and she stayed in that line of work even after the band ended. Brisebois has written and produced songs for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul, Kylie Minogue and Natasha Bedingfield. She and Alexander still collaborate, and, in 2021, the two returned as New Radicals to perform “You Get What You Give” at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.