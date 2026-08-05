Weezer has added more dates to their upcoming Weezer: The Gathering tour.

The new shows include performances in 2027.

The concert joins the 32 previously announced dates that will launch in early September.

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The band's new album, like so many before them, is titled Weezer, and is identifiable by its gold cover, and will be released on Aug. 21. It is their 20th album and first since 2022's SZNZ: Winter.

Reprise/Warner Records weezer gold album cover

The Gold Album adds to the group's other self-titled LPs, commonly known by their color covers: blue, green, red, white, teal, and black.

Weezer has also released the third single from the album, "C.E.O." It follows "Shine Again" and "We Might as Well be Strangers (feat. Wednesday)."

You can watch the video for "C.E.O." below.

Watch Weezer's 'C.E.O.' Video

Soon after the album's release, Weezer will begin their world tour.

Where Is Weezer Playing in 2026 and 2027?

Weezer: The Gathering tour dates begin on Sept. 8 in Sacramento. They will then play dates across North America until the end of October.

Reprise/Warner Records weezer tour 2026 2027

The final date on the North America leg of the tour is Oct. 24 in Los Angeles. That show is sold out. After a break at year's end, Weezer will resume their tour with a run of newly announced concerts.

Brendan Walter weezer 2026

Those performances start on Feb. 12 in Tokyo and include shows in Dublin, Glasgow, London, Paris and Amsterdam, before a final date in Helsinki on June 1.

You can see all of the dates on Weezer: The Gathering world tour below.

Weezer: The Gathering Tour 2026-27

Tue Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Sep 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sun Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 02 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Tue Oct 06 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Wed Oct 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Oct 13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Fri Oct 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Oct 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Wed Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *SOLD OUT

Fri Feb 12 – Tokyo, Japan – Garden Theater

Sat Feb 13 – Tokyo, Japan – Garden Theater

Mon Feb 15 – Kyoto, Japan – Roam Theater

Tues Feb 16 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Bayside

Thurs Feb 18 – Nagoya, Japan – Portbase

Wed May 12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri May 14 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Sat May 15 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Mon May 17 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

Wed May 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Fri May 21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sat May 22 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

Sun May 23 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Tues May 25 – Paris, France – Zenith

Wed May 26 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

Sat May 29 – Oslo, Norway – Spectrum

Sun May 30 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Tues June 1 – Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus