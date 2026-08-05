Weezer’s Massive World Tour Expands Into 2027
Weezer has added more dates to their upcoming Weezer: The Gathering tour.
The new shows include performances in 2027.
The concert joins the 32 previously announced dates that will launch in early September.
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The band's new album, like so many before them, is titled Weezer, and is identifiable by its gold cover, and will be released on Aug. 21. It is their 20th album and first since 2022's SZNZ: Winter.
The Gold Album adds to the group's other self-titled LPs, commonly known by their color covers: blue, green, red, white, teal, and black.
Weezer has also released the third single from the album, "C.E.O." It follows "Shine Again" and "We Might as Well be Strangers (feat. Wednesday)."
You can watch the video for "C.E.O." below.
Watch Weezer's 'C.E.O.' Video
Soon after the album's release, Weezer will begin their world tour.
Where Is Weezer Playing in 2026 and 2027?
Weezer: The Gathering tour dates begin on Sept. 8 in Sacramento. They will then play dates across North America until the end of October.
The final date on the North America leg of the tour is Oct. 24 in Los Angeles. That show is sold out. After a break at year's end, Weezer will resume their tour with a run of newly announced concerts.
Those performances start on Feb. 12 in Tokyo and include shows in Dublin, Glasgow, London, Paris and Amsterdam, before a final date in Helsinki on June 1.
You can see all of the dates on Weezer: The Gathering world tour below.
Weezer: The Gathering Tour 2026-27
Tue Sep 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sun Sep 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Wed Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Sep 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Tue Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sun Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 02 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Oct 03 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Tue Oct 06 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Wed Oct 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tue Oct 13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Wed Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
Fri Oct 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Oct 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Tue Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Wed Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Fri Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *SOLD OUT
Fri Feb 12 – Tokyo, Japan – Garden Theater
Sat Feb 13 – Tokyo, Japan – Garden Theater
Mon Feb 15 – Kyoto, Japan – Roam Theater
Tues Feb 16 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Bayside
Thurs Feb 18 – Nagoya, Japan – Portbase
Wed May 12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Fri May 14 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Sat May 15 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Mon May 17 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
Wed May 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Fri May 21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Sat May 22 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
Sun May 23 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
Tues May 25 – Paris, France – Zenith
Wed May 26 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live
Sat May 29 – Oslo, Norway – Spectrum
Sun May 30 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
Tues June 1 – Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus
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