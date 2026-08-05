Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age Launch Summer Tour: Videos, Set Lists

Foo Fighters kicked off their 2026 Take Cover summer stadium tour with a marathon 26-song set at Toronto's Rogers Stadium.

You can see the full set list and video for both the Foo Fighters and the opening act, Queens of the Stone Age, below.

After sending plumes of red smoke into the air from their massive stage, the Dave Grohl-fronted band started their show with "All My Life" from 2002's One by One.

A four song mid-show set at a second stage featured an acoustic take on "Wheels" as well as "Big Me" from their self-titled 1995 album.

Near the end of the show the group broke out "Caught in the Echo," the only song they played from their new Your Favorite Toy album. They closed out the evening with "Best of You," "The Teacher" - dedicated to Grohl's late mother Virginia - and "Everlong."

Read More: Foo Fighters, 'Your Favorite Toy' Album Review

Queens of the Stone Age dropped the re-worked, semi-acoustic sounds of their recent Catacombs tour and returned to full-bore rock during their opening set, which featured three songs in a row each from 2013's ...Like Clockwork and 2002's Songs for the Deaf.

The Take Cover tour will turn up in Detroit Rock City on Thursday night, and is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 26 in Las Vegas. You can see the complete tour itinerary below.

Watch Foo Fighters Perform 'All My Life'

Watch Foo Fighters Perform 'Everlong'

Watch Queens of the Stone Age Perform 'No One Knows'

Foo Fighters Aug. 4, 2026 Toronto Set List:

1. "All My Life"

2. "The Pretender"

3. "Times Like These"

4. "Rope"

5. "Stacked Actors"

6. "My Hero"

7. "Learn to Fly"

8. "These Days"

9. "Walk"

10. "This is a Call"

11. "No Son of Mine" / "Ace of Spades"

Acoustic Set

12. "Wheels"

13. "Marigold"

14. "Big Me"

15. "Under You"

16. "La Dee Da"

17. "Run"

18. "Invincible" / "Seven" / "One Headlight" / "Manimal" / "Tap Dancing in a Minefield"

19. "Monkey Wrench"

20. "Breakout"

21. "The Sky is a Neighborhood"

22. "Aurora"

23. "Caught in the Echo"

24. "Best of You"

25. "The Teacher"

26. "Everlong"

via SetList.fm

Queens of the Stone Age Aug. 4, 2026 Set List:

1. "Misfit Love" (from 2007's Era Vulgaris)

2. "In My Head" (from 2005's Lullabies to Paralyze)

3. "My God Is the Sun" (from 2013's ...Like Clockwork)

4. "I Sat by the Ocean" (from 2013's ...Like Clockwork)

5. "If I Had a Tail" (from 2013's ...Like Clockwork)

6. "Emotion Sickness" (from 2023's In Times New Roman...)

7. "Make It Wit Chu" (from 2007's Era Vulgaris)

8. "Little Sister" (from 2005's Lullabies to Paralyze)

9. "Go With the Flow" (from 2002's Songs for the Deaf)

10. "No One Knows" (from 2002's Songs for the Deaf)

11. "A Song for the Dead" (from 2002's Songs for the Deaf)

via SetList.fm

Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age 2026 Summer Tour Schedule

8/4 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

8/6 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

8/8 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

8/10— Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

8/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

8/15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

8/17 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

9/12 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

9/15 — Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium

9/17 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

9/20 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

9/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium