Kansas and Deep Purple Launch 2026 Tour: Videos, Set Lists

Deep Purple and Kansas launched their 2026 summer tour Tuesday night in Raleigh, with help from Jefferson Starship.

You can find the full set lists and fan-shot videos from the show at the Red Hat Amphitheater below.

Although they've released 24 albums in their 58-year recording career, Deep Purple admirably dedicated nearly a third of their set to songs from their brand-new effort, SPLAT!. Of course they also made time for big hits such as "Smoke on the Water," "Highway Star" and the set-closing "Hush."

Kansas delivered a nine-song set heavy on songs from 1976's Leftoverture and 1977's Point of Know Return. As you can see in the video below, they were joined by founding guitarist Rich Williams for a performance of "Dust in the Wind."

Read More: Deep Purple Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Jefferson Starship, who will appear at about half of the tour's stops over the next five weeks, opened up the show with a nine-song set that included a new song named "Jet Pack" and a whiplash-inducing transition from 1967's psychedelic Jefferson Airplane classic "White Rabbit" to Starship's synthetic 1986 chart-topper "We Built This City."

Deep Purple and Kansas will next travel to Clearwater, Florida for a Saturday night show at the Baycare Sound. Their tour is scheduled to conclude Sept. 12 in Sparks, Nevada. You can find the complete itinerary below.

Watch Kansas Perform 'Point of Know Return'

Watch Kansas Perform 'Dust in the Wind'

Watch Jefferson Starship Perform 'Find Your Way Back'

Deep Purple Aug. 4, 2026 Raleigh, NC Set List

1. "Highway Star" (from 1972's Machine Head)

2. "A Bit on the Side" (from 2024's =1)

3. "Into the Fire" (from 1970's Deep Purple in Rock)

4. Guitar Solo

5. "Arrogant Boy" (from 2026's SPLAT!)

6. "Lazy Sod" (from 2024's =1)

7. "Lazy" (from 1972's Machine Head)

8. "When a Blind Man Cries" (from 1972's Machine Head)

9. "Diablo" (from 2026's SPLAT!)

10. Keyboard Solo

11. "Scriblin' Gib'rish" (from 2026's SPLAT!)

12. "Space Truckin'" (from 1972's Machine Head)

13. "Smoke on the Water" (from 1972's Machine Head)

14. "Guinnesis" (from 2026's SPLAT!)

15. "Hush" (from 1968's Shades of Deep Purple)

via SetList.fm

Kansas Aug. 4, 2026 Raleigh, NC Set List

1. "Point of Know Return" (from 1977's Point of Know Return)

2. "Paradox" (from 1977's Point of Know Return)

3. "Song for America" (from 1975's Song for America)

4. "Dust in the Wind" (from 1977's Point of Know Return)

5. "The Wall" (from 1976's Leftoverture)

6. "Hold On" (from 1980's Audio-Visions)

7. "Down the Road" (from 1975's Song for America)

8. "Miracles Out of Nowhere" (from 1976's Leftoverture)

9. "Carry On Wayward Son" (from 1976's Leftoverture)

via SetList.fm

Jefferson Starship Aug. 4, 2026 Raleigh, NC Set List

1. "Find Your Way Back" (from 1981's Modern Times)

2. "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" (from Starship's 1987 LP No Protection)

3. "White Rabbit" (from Jefferson Airplane's 1967 LP Surrealistic Pillow)

4. "We Built This City" (from Starship's 1986 LP Knee Deep in the Hoopla)

5. "Jet Pack"

6. "Jane" (from 1979's Freedom at Point Zero)

7. "Somebody to Love" (from Jefferson Airplane's 1967 LP Surrealistic Pillow)

via SetList.fm

Deep Purple and Kansas 2026 Tour Dates

08/08 Clearwater, FL - The Baycare Sound

08/09 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Casino

08/12 Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater

08/13 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

08/15 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *

08/17 Laval, QC - Bell Place *

08/18 Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *

08/19 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

08/21 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob

08/22 Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Casino

08/24 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre

08/25 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia

08/27 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

08/29 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

08/31 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/02 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre *

09/04 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley *

09/05 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *

09/06 Highland, CA - Yaamava Theatre

09/08 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp *

09/10 Las Vegas, NV - Planet Hollywood

09/11 Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater

09/12 Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center

* with Jefferson Starship