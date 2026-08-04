Phish has confirmed more shows days after capping a well-received summer tour with a two-night stand at Boston's Fenway Park. They'll play a total of 11 dates in September and October then more in January.

A ticket-request period for the just-announced concerts is underway now at tickets.phish.com and will continue through noon ET on Monday, Aug. 10. Any remaining tickets then go on sale to the general public at 10AM ET on Friday, Aug. 14 through Ticketmaster.

The complete list of Phish's 2026-27 dates, cities and venues is below. New shows are in bold. For more information, head over to the band's official website.

Phish has now played nearly 100 shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden. (Scott Gries, Getty Images) Phish

Among the summer highlights was five-date return to Madison Square Garden, bringing their total shows at the New York City venue to 96. They also did a Las Vegas run at the Sphere, which quickly sold out. Phish kicks off the fall with a now-customary three-night Labor Day weekend stand just outside Denver, Colorado.

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The early-2027 shows mark the 10th anniversary of Phish's concert series in Cancun, Mexico. They've already announced a pair of legendary guest late-night DJs, LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and Questlove from the Roots. All-inclusive packages for Phish: Riviera Maya are available now at phishrivieramaya.com.

Phish 2026 Tour Dates

9/4 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

9/5 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

9/6 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

10/2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

10/3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

10/4 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

10/6 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

10/7 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

10/9 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/10 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Phish.com Phish.com

Phish: Riviera Maya 2027 Dates

1/27 – Quintana Roo, Mexico @ Moon Palace Cancun

1/28 – Quintana Roo, Mexico @ Moon Palace Cancun

1/29 – Quintana Roo, Mexico @ Moon Palace Cancun

1/30 – Quintana Roo, Mexico @ Moon Palace Cancun