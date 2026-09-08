Eric Clapton's short U.S. tour began Sunday evening (Sept. 6), featuring songs from across his career, including material by Cream and Blind Faith. But there were also several surprises, including a song he hadn't performed live in over 50 years.

The first sign that the guitar legend was changing course came midway through his opening electric set at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, when he skipped "I Shot the Sheriff," which had been a routine staple in his performances overseas earlier this year.

Instead, they reset the stage configuration and moved into the acoustic portion of the night, opening with a potent version of "Give Me Strength" from 1974's 461 Ocean Boulevard album. According to Setlist.FM, it was the first time that the 81-year old guitarist has performed the song since 1975. The entire set list is below and you can see video of the moment thanks to Joe E Bravo.

READ MORE: When Eric Clapton Finally Returned With '461 Ocean Boulevard'

Watch Eric Clapton Perform 'Give Me Strength' in Detroit

The omission of "I Shot the Sheriff" from the Detroit set was ironic, since "Give Me Strength" was the B-side when "Sheriff" was released as a single.

The guitarist's lone documented performance of "Give Me Truth" prior to Detroit, happened on July 10, 1975 in Kansas City at the Municipal Auditorium, during a tour that found him sharing the bill with Santana.

What Else Did Eric Clapton Play in Detroit

Though he's been doing roughly five songs most nights, Clapton's concert in Detroit expanded the acoustic set to eight, adding a fan favorite, "Running on Faith," from 1989's Journeyman album, as well as a poignant rendition of the Blind Faith classic "Can't Find My Way Home," with longtime bassist and associate Nathan East taking the lead vocal.

The second electric section that closed out the main set was similarly expanded, adding staples "Wonderful Tonight" (for only the second time this year) and also "Tearing Us Apart" (last played in early May), for a total of six songs.

The electric portion culminated with a crowd-pleasing run through "Cross Road Blues," "Little Queen of Spades" and "Cocaine." The trilogy offered ample proof that Clapton has lost none of his fire as a guitarist -- accentuated nicely by the colorfully dressed Doyle Bramhall II.

His core band for the 18 song, hour-and-fifty minute set was rounded out with legendary pianist Chris Stainton, keyboardist Tim Carmon and drummer Sonny Emory.

What's Next for Eric Clapton?

He's got just five shows left with fellow blues legend Jimmie Vaughan also on the bill. The tour resumes Tuesday night (Sept. 8) in Cincinnati and the remaining dates will also visit Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul, before coming to a close Sept. 17 in Kansas City.

The guitarist will move on to Austin after that, hosting two nights of his annual Crossroads Guitar Festival on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 with special guests for this year's edition including Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Trey Anastasio of Phish, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Watch Eric Clapton Perform 'Cocaine' in Detroit

Watch Eric Clapton Perform 'Cross Road Blues' in Detroit

Watch Eric Clapton Perform 'Wonderful Tonight' in Detroit

Watch Eric Clapton Perform 'Badge' in Detroit

Watch Eric Clapton Perform 'Can't Find My Way Home' in Detroit

Eric Clapton, Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit, Sept. 6, 2026

Electric:

1. "Badge"

2. "Key to the Highway"

3. "I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man"

Acoustic:

4. "Give Me Strength" (first time since 1975)

5. "Kind-Hearted Woman Blues

6. "Running on Faith"

7. "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out"

8. "Can't Find My Way Home"

9. "Golden Ring"

10. "Layla"

11. "Tears in Heaven"

Electric:

12. "Tearing Us Apart"

13. "Old Love"

14. "Wonderful Tonight"

15. "Cross Road Blues"

16. "Little Queen of Spades"

17." Cocaine"

Encore:

18. "Before You Accuse Me"