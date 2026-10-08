Chicago's ongoing fall tour continues into November, but they're already looking ahead to 2027. Co-founding trumpeter Lee Loughnane will lead the group on these nine newly confirmed shows.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a look at rock's biggest remaining tours. For Chicago tickets and more information, check out their official website.

Chicago has been on the road for most of 2026. Beyond the headlining shows, they also shared the stage with Styx on a tour that wrapped in September. In between, they mourned the death of Loughnane's co-founding bandmate Walt Parazaider, a talented multi-instrumentalist who'd retired to deal with health issues.

When Does Chicago Begin Their 2027 Tour?

Loughnane is joined out on the road by singer Rudy Cardenas, saxophonist and flute player Ray Herrmann, trombone player Nick Lane, guitarist Tony Obrohta, bassist and vocalist Eric Baines, keyboardists and vocalists Carlos Murguia and Justin Avery, drummer Wally Reyes Jr. and percussionist Ramon "Ray" Yslas.

They began this year at the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas – and Chicago returns there to kick off 2027. This latest engagement extends their record to a 10th year in a row, while bringing Chicago's total number of appearances at the venue to 70.

Chicago has toured every year since their founding in the late-'60s. (Ian Showell / Keystone, Getty Images) Chicago has toured every year since their founding in the late-'60s. (Ian Showell / Keystone, Getty Images)

Citi cardmembers will have first access to pre-sale tickets for Chicago's first 2027 shows, from 1PM ET/10AM PT Monday (Oct. 12) through from 1PM ET/10AM PT Thursday (Oct. 15) through the Citi Entertainment program. For more pre-sale information, visit citientertainment.com.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Chicago Album

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale, which kicks off at 1PM ET/10AM PT Friday (Oct. 16). Tickets will then be available at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at resort, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

Chicago's 2027 Tour Dates

(All shows begin at 8PM)

2/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

2/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

3/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours - Updated! Here's a preview of more than 100 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Listen to Lee Loughnane's Interview on the 'UCR Podcast'