Chicago has added new tour dates, extending their current run into fall 2026.

The band is now on the road with Styx through early September.

The new performances will start on Sept. 17 with solo concerts that will carry them through mid-November.

READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

While cofounders Robert Lamm and James Pankow stopped touring with the band in recent years due to medical issues, another cofounder, trumpet player and singer Lee Loughnane, continues to perform.

Chicago cofounder Lee Loughnane in 2025 (Medios y Media, Getty Images) lee loughnane,chicago

Chicago's current touring lineup includes Loughnane, Ray Herrmann (saxophone/flute), Wally Reyes Jr. (drums), Ramon "Ray" Yslas (percussion), Nick Lane (trombone), Tony Obrohta (guitar), Eric Baines (bass/vocals), Carlos Murguía (keyboards/vocals) and Justin Avery (keyboards/vocals). Rudy Cardenas is the band's new lead vocalist.

Where Is Chicago Playing in 2026?

Chicago and Styx kicked off their 2026 summer tour on July 14 and have dates scheduled together through Sept. 6. Their next show is on Aug. 19 in Austin.

Jeff Ray chicago band

After the joint headlining dates end on Sept. 6, Chicago will resume their tour on Sept. 17 with an opening date in Paso Robles, California.

From there, the band will play concerts in Spokane, Atlantic City and Youngstown, Ohio, before winding up with a show in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, on Nov. 18.

Most of the new dates go on sale Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found at the band's website. All of Chicago's current tour dates are listed below.

Chicago, 2026 Tour

August 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

August 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion sponsored by Huntsman

August 22 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino & Resort

August 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 25 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

August 28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

September 2 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

September 4 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

September 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

September 17 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 19 - Rohnert Park, CA - Graton Resort & Casino

September 20 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

September 23 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

September 25 - Hillsboro, OR - Hops Ballpark

September 26 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair

September 27 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

September 29 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center Arena

September 30 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

October 2 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

November 5 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

November 6 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

November 7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

November 10 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

November 11 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November 13 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

November 14 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center

November 15 - Youngstown, OH - DeYor Performing Arts Center

November 17 - Youngstown, OH - Mershon Auditorium

November 18 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort