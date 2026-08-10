Chicago Extends 2026 Tour Into Fall With New Dates
Chicago has added new tour dates, extending their current run into fall 2026.
The band is now on the road with Styx through early September.
The new performances will start on Sept. 17 with solo concerts that will carry them through mid-November.
READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time
While cofounders Robert Lamm and James Pankow stopped touring with the band in recent years due to medical issues, another cofounder, trumpet player and singer Lee Loughnane, continues to perform.
Chicago's current touring lineup includes Loughnane, Ray Herrmann (saxophone/flute), Wally Reyes Jr. (drums), Ramon "Ray" Yslas (percussion), Nick Lane (trombone), Tony Obrohta (guitar), Eric Baines (bass/vocals), Carlos Murguía (keyboards/vocals) and Justin Avery (keyboards/vocals). Rudy Cardenas is the band's new lead vocalist.
Where Is Chicago Playing in 2026?
Chicago and Styx kicked off their 2026 summer tour on July 14 and have dates scheduled together through Sept. 6. Their next show is on Aug. 19 in Austin.
After the joint headlining dates end on Sept. 6, Chicago will resume their tour on Sept. 17 with an opening date in Paso Robles, California.
From there, the band will play concerts in Spokane, Atlantic City and Youngstown, Ohio, before winding up with a show in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, on Nov. 18.
Most of the new dates go on sale Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found at the band's website. All of Chicago's current tour dates are listed below.
Chicago, 2026 Tour
August 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
August 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion sponsored by Huntsman
August 22 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino & Resort
August 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 25 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater
August 28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
August 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
September 2 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
September 4 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
September 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
September 17 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 19 - Rohnert Park, CA - Graton Resort & Casino
September 20 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
September 23 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
September 25 - Hillsboro, OR - Hops Ballpark
September 26 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair
September 27 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
September 29 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center Arena
September 30 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
October 2 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
November 5 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
November 6 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
November 7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
November 10 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
November 11 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
November 13 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
November 14 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center
November 15 - Youngstown, OH - DeYor Performing Arts Center
November 17 - Youngstown, OH - Mershon Auditorium
November 18 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
From Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac to the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen: The Top 100 Albums of the '70s
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci