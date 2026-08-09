Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Doesn’t Believe in Making Albums Anymore

Nikki Sixx listed the reasons why Motley Crue aren’t likely to record another album.

The bassist said he preferred to record a single song with the band whenever the right moment came up, rather than the extended effort of tracking an LP.

The band’s most recent release was 2024’s Cancelled EP – their first to feature guitarist John 5 – which contained two new tracks and a Beastie Boys cover.

READ MORE: Nikki Sixx Decries Aging Rockers 'Still Trying to Act 25'

“I know fans don’t want to hear this, but I don’t believe in making full-length records anymore at this time,” Sixx told podcast host Joann Butler in a recent interview.

Citing “the amount of work that goes into” an LP, he continued: “If you’re doing 10 songs … you gotta write 20. And you better hope five of them are stellar. It’s a lot of lyrics, a lot of notes, a lot of chord changes, a lot of time in the studio.”

He insisted that putting effort in wasn’t a problem for Crue, but added: “[W]hat I don’t like is that when people hear one song, and you recorded 10 or you recorded 20… they only hear one. Radio’s changed; streaming is changing and evolving as we go.”

Sixx said he now preferred a more off-the-cuff approach to recording. “[L]ightning strikes, something comes down… And I go, ‘Okay, I’m gonna finish the song and then show it to the band.’”

Motley Crue’s New Approach to Recording Music

The new effort, he argued, was “having a song and a whole team behind a song and being able to get the fans to really understand what the song is about.

“It’s just not something that they just pass by, or they go to [a theoretical] new Motley Crue album and they only listen to one song.

Sixx reflected that the five new numbers Crue recorded for their movie The Dirt in 2019, combined with the Cancelled tracks, were effectively an eight-song album.

“So I think we’re just going to keep going; like whenever something comes up, you feel something – heartbreak, joy, rebellion – let’s write a song about it and let’s go cut it in the studio.”