Neil Young has announced the upcoming release of his new album, Second Song.

It will be his second album with the band the Chrome Hearts and his first album since Talkin to the Trees, his 2025 debut with the group, which includes drummer Anthony LeGerfo, bassist Corey McCormick, guitarist Micah Nelson and keyboardist Spooner Oldham.

The LP will be released on Sept. 18.

READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

Second Song was recorded in analog at Malibu's Shangri-La Studios and produced by Lou Adler, with Neil Young and Niko Bolas, who are credited as the Volume Dealers.

ROXX neil young

According to a press release announcing the album, Second Song is mostly an acoustic record. Talkin to the Trees was an electric album, closer in spirit to Crazy Horse.

What Is on Neil Young's New Album?

Second Song features seven tracks written by Young. While five of the songs are new, two date back years, though these are new recordings with the Chrome Hearts.

"Casting Me Away From You" first appeared on 2009's The Archives Vol. 1 1963–1972 as an unreleased 1965 recording made with Comrie Smith.

Likewise, the new album's closing track, "I'll Love You Forever," also appeared on the 2009 box set in a previously unreleased recording made with his band the Squires in 1964.

You can hear the first song from the album, the title track, below.

Watch the Official Lyric Video for Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts' Second Song

The track listing for Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts' Second Song is below.

Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts, 'Second Song' Track Listing

1 The Foggy Edge Of Time

2 Day After Day

3 Earth Girl

4 Second Song

5 Casting Me Away From You

6 Soon I Might Be Going

7 I’ll Love You Forever