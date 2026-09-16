The judge in Steven Tyler’s ongoing sexual assault lawsuit unexpectedly recused herself on Tuesday (Sept. 15), just two weeks before the trial was set to begin. As a result of Patricia A. Young’s exit, the upcoming hearing was automatically withdrawn.

Young discussed the high-profile case with another judge, according to Rolling Stone, without realizing this other judge had previously been dismissed from the trial. When Young discovered what had happened, the Los Angeles County Judge informed both legal teams of the situation.

Neither side could agree on how to move forward, so Young said she opted to step away. Trial had been set for Sept. 28.

“As a result of the parties not waiving, I will officially disqualify,” Young announced from the bench. “Once I discovered the basis for my disqualification, I did not take any further action, so anything that was an open question as of last Friday … I have not ruled on those, and I will not rule on those.”

The plaintiff accused Steven Tyler of sexual assaults dating back to the early '70s. (Ron Pownall / Corbis via Getty Images) Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith

What Are the Allegations Against Steven Tyler?

This marks the latest twist in a lawsuit that has been going on for years. Plaintiff Julia Misley filed suit in 2022, accusing Tyler of sexual assaults dating back to 1973. She claimed the abuse started when she was a minor and continued until she was 25 years old.

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Aerosmith's frontman denied the allegations, arguing that the two were in a consensual relationship and lived together in Boston. At the time, the age of consent in Massachusetts was 16.

Tyler's lawyers successfully got much of the initial suit dismissed but attorneys with Misely argued that accusations tied to incidents in Oregon, Washington and California should move forward, since the age of consent was 18 in those states. In a previous ruling, Young determined that only the California-based charges would go to trial.

Steven Tyler Had Previously Discussed Their Relationship

Misely claimed that Tyler groomed her for years, ultimately becoming her legal guardian. Tyler directly addressed the relationship in his 2011 autobiography, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?

“I was so in love, I almost took a teen bride,” he recalled. “I went and slept at her parents’ house for a couple of nights, and her parents fell in love with me, signed papers over for me to have custody so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state.”

A new judge has not yet taken over the case, so a replacement trial date is still to be announced.