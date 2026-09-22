Mike Rutherford Sets 2027 Tour Dates With Mike and the Mechanics
Mike and the Mechanics will tour Europe next year.
Mike Rutherford of Genesis fame will take his band across various countries beginning on May 8 in Harrogate, England. A little over a month later, the "Back on Track" trek will conclude on June 17 in Brighton, England.
The Genesis side project was first launched in 1985 with vocalists Paul Young and Paul Carrack. Young passed away in 2000 and Carrack did not return after 2004. Today, it features Tim Howar and Andrew Roachford.
You can view a complete list of tour dates below.
When Did Mike and the Mechanics Last Release an Album?
In 2025, Mike and the Mechanics toured in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their debut, self-titled album. Their most recent album, Out of the Blue, was released in 2019, which also coincided with a tour.
Speaking with Rolling Stone then, Rutherford admitted his amazement: "At first I was like, 'Wait a minute. I'm at this age doing this again. Is that right? I'm playing some theaters that I played [with Genesis] in 1972. Hang on. Should I be here doing that again?' But it's been great fun."
Mike and the Mechanics, 2027 European Tour Dates:
May 5 - Harrogate, UK – Convention Centre
May 10 - Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall
May 11 - Swansea, UK – Swansea Building Society Arena
May 12 - Bath, UK – Forum
May 14 - Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
May 16 - Hamburg, DE – CCH1
May 17 - Bremen, DE – Metropol Theater
May 19 - Hannover, DE – Kuppelsaal
May 20 - Stuttgart, DE – Leiderhalle Hegelsaal
May 21 - Nurnberg, DE – Meistersingerhalle
May 23 - Vienna, AT – Gasometer
May 24 - Munich, DE – Isarphilharmonie
May 26 - Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee
May 27 - Rostock, DE – Stadthalle
May 29 - Berlin, DE – Tempodrom
May 31 - Cottbus, DE – Stadthalle
June 1 - Chemnitz, DE – Stadthalle
June 3 - Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
June 4 - Dortmund, DE – Konzerthaus
June 7 - London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
June 8 - Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall
June 10 - Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall
June 11 - Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall
June 13 - Gateshead, UK – The Glasshouse
June 14 - Sheffield, UK – City Hall
June 16 - Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic Hall
June 17 - Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome
Genesis Solo Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso