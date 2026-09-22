Mike and the Mechanics will tour Europe next year.

Mike Rutherford of Genesis fame will take his band across various countries beginning on May 8 in Harrogate, England. A little over a month later, the "Back on Track" trek will conclude on June 17 in Brighton, England.

The Genesis side project was first launched in 1985 with vocalists Paul Young and Paul Carrack. Young passed away in 2000 and Carrack did not return after 2004. Today, it features Tim Howar and Andrew Roachford.

You can view a complete list of tour dates below.

When Did Mike and the Mechanics Last Release an Album?

In 2025, Mike and the Mechanics toured in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their debut, self-titled album. Their most recent album, Out of the Blue, was released in 2019, which also coincided with a tour.

Speaking with Rolling Stone then, Rutherford admitted his amazement: "At first I was like, 'Wait a minute. I'm at this age doing this again. Is that right? I'm playing some theaters that I played [with Genesis] in 1972. Hang on. Should I be here doing that again?' But it's been great fun."

Mike and the Mechanics, 2027 European Tour Dates:

May 5 - Harrogate, UK – Convention Centre

May 10 - Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

May 11 - Swansea, UK – Swansea Building Society Arena

May 12 - Bath, UK – Forum

May 14 - Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle

May 16 - Hamburg, DE – CCH1

May 17 - Bremen, DE – Metropol Theater

May 19 - Hannover, DE – Kuppelsaal

May 20 - Stuttgart, DE – Leiderhalle Hegelsaal

May 21 - Nurnberg, DE – Meistersingerhalle

May 23 - Vienna, AT – Gasometer

May 24 - Munich, DE – Isarphilharmonie

May 26 - Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee

May 27 - Rostock, DE – Stadthalle

May 29 - Berlin, DE – Tempodrom

May 31 - Cottbus, DE – Stadthalle

June 1 - Chemnitz, DE – Stadthalle

June 3 - Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

June 4 - Dortmund, DE – Konzerthaus

June 7 - London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

June 8 - Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall

June 10 - Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall

June 11 - Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

June 13 - Gateshead, UK – The Glasshouse

June 14 - Sheffield, UK – City Hall

June 16 - Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic Hall

June 17 - Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome