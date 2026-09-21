Bret Michaels has announced a handful of new shows, his first since postponing his tour earlier this year.

Back in July, the Poison frontman was rushed to hospital where he was diagnosed with a complicated obstructing kidney stone requiring emergency surgery. This came after the rocker had performed several shows in a row while suffering through "intense" pain.

On doctors' orders, Michaels postponed about four weeks worth of touring to recover. Then, on Aug. 21, he returned to the stage for a performance at the Sugar Hill Bowl in Georgia. The singer’s comeback lasted only one concert, as “doctors and paramedics determined immediately after the show that he still need(ed) additional rest and recovery from his recent surgeries.”

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At that time, Michaels said he would be taking “several months off to heal and get back to 100%.” With the new dates just announced, we now have a clearer picture of when he’ll return to the road.

Where Is Bret Michaels Performing This Fall?

The first gig on Michaels’ comeback is not a new show, but rather a rescheduled one. The rocker was originally supposed to perform with Night Ranger on Aug. 7 in Portage, Indiana, but his medical condition threw a wrench in those plans. That show has now been rescheduled for Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, Michaels’ short run of newly-announced concerts begins with a pair of shows at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan on Nov. 13 and 14. From there, the Poison singer will head to Northfield Park Racino – just outside of Cleveland – for a show on Nov. 28. The next night he’ll play the Palace Theatre in Pittsburg.

In addition to the fall dates, Michaels also announced he’ll be joining the 14th edition of the Rock Legends Cruise, taking place Feb. 21-25. The trip goes from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico and also features Foreigner, George Thorogood and Collective Soul on the lineup.