Yes guitarist Steve Howe has given an update on his health, revealing that it’s “gonna take some time to get me back to normal.”

In April, Yes announced they were postponing their U.K. tour so that Howe could undergo "an essential operation that needs recovery time." While still being non-specific about the procedure, Howe explained that it continues to keep him sidelined.

“I don’t want to dwell on it too much; if I start talking I’ll go somewhere I don’t want to go,” Howe admitted during a recent conversation with Guitar Player. “I had this major thing and it was pretty difficult.”

“But I’m keeping up my playing and my momentum,” he continued. “It’s been three months now since I had the operation, so I’m making progress, slowly.”

Steve Howe: Postponing Yes Tour Was 'Immensely Disappointing'

Despite the tour postponement, Yes have still been busy this year. In June, the band released Aurora, the twenty-fourth studio album of the group’s prolific career. During the Guitar Player conversation, Howe admitted it was “immensely disappointing” having so much scheduled, only to have to deal with health issues.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Yes Album

“I had ambitious goals that we just had to postpone ’til next year,” he noted. “But we still put Aurora out; it was in the process, so we couldn’t really stop it. Sometimes the world doesn’t wait for you and other times it does, so you have to make judgment calls.”

Howe said Yes “put everything on hold” when his health problem arose, but he plans to be ready to perform again next year.

“We rescheduled everything we had this year for next year and hopefully everything will be hunky dory and we’ll be back around and try and do all the things we were going to do this year.” Yes is currently scheduled to return to touring in May 2027.