Watch Metallica Debut ‘Fade to Black’ at the Sphere

Metallica switched things up at their third Sphere show by performing the Ride the Lightning classic "Fade to Black" for the first time at the high-tech Las Vegas venue.

You can watch fan-shot video of the performance below.

The eight-minute performance of the band's first-ever power ballad came seven songs into Thursday night's set, taking the place of "The Day That Never Comes," which they had performed the previous Thursday.

Read More: Metallica Sphere Night One and Night Two Video and Set Lists

Metallica made one other minor switch to the set list Thursday night, performing the instrumental "Orion" instead of "The Call of Ktulu," which they had played a week earlier.

The group will conclude the second of their Sphere "no repeat" weekends on Saturday night. Four more two-show weekends remain, with the band's final show of the residency currently scheduled for Nov. 7.

Watch Metallica Perform 'Fade to Black' at the Sphere

Metallica October 8 Las Vegas Sphere Set List

1. "Battery"

2. "Creeping Death"

3. "Now That We're Dead"

4. "Sad But True"

5. "The Shortest Straw"

6. "Wherever I May Roam"

7. "Fade to Black" (Sphere debut)

8. "...And Justice for All"

9. Kirk and Rob Doodle ("Suicide and Redemption")

10. "Nothing Else Matters"

11. "Orion"

12. "Lux Æterna"

13. "Ride the Lightning"

14. "The Memory Remains"

15. "Seek & Destroy"

16. "Master of Puppets"

Metallica, Las Vegas Sphere Life Burns Faster Dates:

Oct. 10: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 15 and 17: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 and 24: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 29 and 31: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Nov. 5 and 7: The Sphere, Las Vegas