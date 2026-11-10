Stewart Copeland has announced the first dates for his 2027 tour.

The returning Police Deranged for Orchestra World Tour celebrates the music of the drummer's former band, the Police.

The upcoming world tour features Copeland performing with an orchestra, covering the Police songbook, including "Roxanne," "Can't Stand Losing You," and "Every Breath You Take." Additional rock musicians and singers round out the lineup.

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"I have had a great run with this show, starting five years ago with the great symphonic orchestras of North America and further exotic orchestras around the world," Copeland said in a press release announcing the new shows.

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"Police Deranged has always burned down the house. Couldn't fail with great hit songs that the folks know, sung by great singers, with new sonic orchestral textures to tease the ear. And your humble servant is getting slicker on those drums with every show."

Where Is Stewart Copeland Playing in 2027?

The Police Deranged for Orchestra World Tour begins on March 13 in Rancho Mirage, California. Copeland will play more than 20 U.S. dates, taking him and the group to Nashville, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Denver before wrapping up U.S. shows on June 17 in San Antonio.

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On Aug. 28, he heads to Melbourne for five Australian concerts that conclude on Sept. 5 in Perth.

All of the 2027 dates for Stewart Copeland's The Police Deranged for Orchestra World Tour are below.

Tickets for the Police Deranged for Orchestra World Tour go on sale with an artist presale on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time, using the password PDO2027. Local presales begin on Nov. 12, with the public on-sale set for Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Copeland's website.

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Copeland said 2027 "will not only be my 75th year on the planet but will also be the Police's 50th anniversary. So, to celebrate, Police Deranged for Orchestra is back for a world tour of the very fanciest venues."

Stewart Copeland, Police Deranged for Orchestra World Tour 2027

March 13 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino

April 24 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 26 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center Dreyfoos Hall

April 28 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

April 30 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre

May 4 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall

May 6 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

May 8 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino

May 11 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

May 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

May 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall

June 2 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

June 4 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

June 9 - Denver, CO - Ellie Cauklins Opera House

June 12 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

June 15 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House

June 17 - San Antonio, TX - HEB Performance Hall

August 28 - Melbourne - Palais Theatre

August 30 - Sydney - Sydney Opera House

September 1 - Brisbane - QPAC

September 3 - Adelaide - Her Majesty’s Theatre

September 5 - Perth - Regal Theatre