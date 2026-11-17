Santana has expanded their Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027 with additional shows for next year.

The newly announced dates feature 15 concerts in North America.

The previously announced shows were scheduled for Europe.

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"Our intention, motives and purpose is to awaken a deeper awareness that this is the Planet of Free Will, and that each of us has the power to choose unity over division, harmony over conflict, and love over fear," Carlos Santana said in a press release announcing the new concerts.

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"At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note, and we remind everyone that we have the free will to choose a higher consciousness and live for the highest good of all."

Where Is Santana Playing in 2027?

The Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027 follows the band's Las Vegas residency dates in January and May, and was initially set to launch on June 30 in London.

The 15 new performances are scheduled to begin on Feb. 23 in Highland, California, followed by three concerts at San Francisco's Fillmore, a legendary venue in the band's long history.

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From there, Santana will perform in Pittsburgh, Boston, and New York before wrapping up the North American leg with a show in Atlantic City on April 10.

After that, the band will head to London for a run of shows across Europe, with the tour scheduled to conclude on July 31 in Helsinki.

All of Santana's 2027 tour dates, including the Las Vegas performances, are listed below.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale with a fan presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Santana's website.

Santana, Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027

February 23, 2027 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

February 25, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

February 27, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

February 28, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

March 26, 2027 - Hanover, MD - The HALL at Live!

March 27, 2027 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

March 29, 2027 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie

March 31, 2027 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

April 1, 2027 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 3, 2027 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 4, 2027 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 6, 2027 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 7, 2027 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

April 9, 2027 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

April 10, 2027 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 30, 2027 - London, UK - The O2

July 4 - Seville, Spain - Icónica Santalucía Sevilla Fest

July 7, 2027 - Paris, France - Accor Arena - tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20

July 8, 2027 - Kestenholz, Switzerland - Festival St. Peter at Sunset Kestenholz

July 10, 2027 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

July 14, 2027 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Brita Arena

July 17, 2027 - Pordenone, Italy - Pordenone Capitale italiana della Cultura 2027

July 18, 2027 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival

July 21, 2027 - Klam, Austria - Burg Clam

July 22, 2027 - Slavkov U Brna, Czech Republic - ZÁMECKÁ ZAHRADA SLAVKOV U BRNA

July 24, 2027 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena Krakow

July 25, 2027 - Halle, Germany - Freilichtbühne Peissnitz

July 28, 2027 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

July 31, 2027 - Helsinki, Finland - Kaivopuisto Blues

Santana, Las Vegas Residency 2027

Jan. 20, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 21, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 23, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 24, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 27, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 28, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 30, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 31, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 12, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 13, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 15, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 16, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 19, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 20, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 22, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 23, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay