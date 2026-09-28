Santana Announces 2027 Concerts

Santana has announced new dates for 2027, stretching through the spring.

The performances are part of the band’s ongoing residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. The long-running shows – officially dubbed ‘An Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live Las Vegas – originally began in 2012. Now stretching into its fifteenth year, the show is Las Vegas’ longest active rock residency.

Santana’s newly announced dates can be broken into two blocks of shows. The first begins Jan. 20 and runs through Jan. 31. The second begins May 12 and concludes May 23. In total, 16 new shows have been announced. See the full list of dates below.

Santana's Busy Concert Schedule

Santana’s 2027 residency announcement comes on the heels of a busy 2026. The acclaimed group has played nearly 70 concerts this year, with more still scheduled for November. These performances have included more Las Vegas shows, as well as an extended nationwide tour with the Doobie Brothers.

READ MORE: Top 10 Santana Songs

The impressive run of activity for Santana comes after their 79-year old namesake, Carlos Santana, endured a tumultuous 2025. Last year, the group was forced to postpone several shows after the guitarist collapsed during a soundcheck in San Antonio. The beloved rocker has suffered several health issues in recent years, including a fall at his home and multiple serious bouts of dehydration.

Santana, Las Vegas Residency 2027 Dates

Jan. 20, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 21, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 23, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 24, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 27, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 28, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 30, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

Jan. 31, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 12, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 13, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 15, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 16, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 19, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 20, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 22, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay

May 23, 2027 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay