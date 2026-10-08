Guns N' Roses have been added to the lineup for the "California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends" Aerosmith comeback concerts.

The shows, which mark Aerosmith's first concerts since September 2023, will take place on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan were previously announced as special guests at the star-packed show.

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A promotional photo for the upcoming concerts features original Aerosmith members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, and Joey Kramer, who did not participate in the band's most recent tour.

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The news of the concerts arrives as Tyler's sexual assault case heads to court.

A press release notes that "additional legendary artists, special guests and surprise appearances will be announced" for the concerts. Artist pre-sale starts Friday at 1 p.m. EST with general on-sale Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.

It also says that the "lineup will vary by night. Final nightly lineups will be announced at or near showtime and are subject to change."

More information is available at Aerosmith's website.

Who Is Playing at Aerosmith's Comeback Concerts?

In addition to Aerosmith and Guns N' Roses performances at the Hollywood Bowl shows, Kenny Aronoff, the Black Crowes, Jerry Cantrell, Sammy Hagar, Heart, Billy Idol, Tom Morello, Run-D.M.C., Chad Smith and Steve Stevens are scheduled to appear at "California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends."

Nuno Bettencourt, Eric Church, Sully Erna, Audley Freed, Mike Inez, Marcus King, Pat Monahan, Adam Wakeman and Andrew Watt have also been announced.

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Don Was will serve as music director for the shows, marking Aerosmith's first performances since the aborted Peace Out farewell tour three years ago.

Following news of Tyler's "sustained vocal cord damage," the band announced its retirement, although the singer joined Perry's solo group onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in September 2025.

What Does Guns N' Roses Have Planned for the Rest of the Year?

Guns N' Roses recently completed a North American tour and will head out to Asia, Australia and New Zealand for a run of dates in November and December.

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Meanwhile, Slash will release a new album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators in February, then embark on a solo tour in April.