Aerosmith will make their official return to the stage in just a few weeks with a pair of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, featuring various famous friends.

The concerts are scheduled for Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. Though the band lineup is not specified, the promotional photograph depicts Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer. (This marks a return for Kramer, who did not participate in the band's most recent tour.)

Presales begin Oct. 8, followed by a regular sale on Oct. 10. More information on ticketing can be found on the band's website.

Who Else Will Perform Aside From Aerosmith?

According to a press release, the following acts are expected to perform: the Black Crowes, Run-D.M.C., Heart, Andrew Watt, Billy Idol, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Eric Church, Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Marcus King, Mike Inez (Alice in Chains), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Pat Monahan (Train), Sammy Hagar, Slash (Guns N' Roses), Steve Stevens, Sully Erna (Godsmack), Tom Morello, Adam Wakeman, Audley Freed, Kenny Aronoff and more. Don Was will serve as music director.

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The press release also notes that "more artists, special guests and surprise appearances will be announced in the weeks ahead." The lineup will vary each night, with nightly lineups announced at or near showtime.

Steven Tyler's Vocal Injury

Tyler has performed live just a handful of times since Aerosmith's last concert in September of 2023, including with Perry, but this will mark the first time the band has officially and fully reconvened since the cancelation of their Peace Out farewell tour and subsequent retirement announcement. In the past three years, Tyler has struggled with "sustained vocal cord damage."

"You just never know," Perry told Billboard back in April of this year. "It's just been in the last six months that Steven's started to get comfortable with singing; he literally had to take a year off before he was able to start stretching his vocal cords, and you're always worried about reinjuring it. I learned a long time ago that everything we do is fragile...so we just take it day by day. You hope for the best. You just have to have the confidence and have that vision of positive in front of you. You can't do it unless you envision it."