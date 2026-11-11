Rush fans have more chances to get Sphere tickets, thanks to five new dates that have been added to the band's upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

After months of rumors, the rock legends revealed their plans to come to Sin City for a run of concerts at the groundbreaking venue starting May 20. Thanks to overwhelming demand for the initial five dates, they're doubling their time in the city.

The newly added shows for the Elevate From the Norm residency start June 15 and will run through June 26. You can find more details at the group's official website and see the complete run of dates below.

What Fans Can Expect in Las Vegas

Bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee admitted that he'd felt regret that Rush was no longer touring when he first heard about Sphere Las Vegas, because it felt "tailor made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows."

This year's Fifty Something reunion with guitarist Alex Lifeson finally gave the band a chance to be a part of the innovative musical experience in Vegas. Lee is thrilled to be able to make that "particular dream come true."

READ MORE: Rush Reunites For First Concert in 11 Years

"We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our 'one off' cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs," he detailed in a press release announcing the initial residency dates. "We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally- from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!!”

Rush, ‘Elevate From the Norm’ 2027 Las Vegas Residency

(New dates in bold)

May 21 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

May 23 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

May 26 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

May 28 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

May 30 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

June 15 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

June 17 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

June 19 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

June 24 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

June 26 - Las Vegas @ Sphere