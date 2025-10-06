Rush Reuniting for 2026 North American Tour

Eleven years after they played their last show together, Rush will reunite for the 2026 Fifty Something tour.

Surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are billing the seven-city tour as a celebration of the band's music and legacy, and of the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

You can find the complete tour itinerary below, as well as a statement from Lee.

The tour kicks off Sunday, June 7 with the first of two shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. That's the same venue where Rush played their final show with Peart on Aug. 1, 2015. Peart died in January 2020 after a private battle with cancer.

Rush Will Tour as a Four or Even Five-Piece Band in 2026

Lee and Lifeson will be joined by former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles, who has also released four solo albums. In a November 2023 interview with the Guardian, Lee talks about discovering her. "I heard this drummer the other day, I think her name is Anika [Nilles]. She played on the last Jeff Beck tour and I thought was she was terrific."

In a statement announcing the tour - available in full below - Lee says he "could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, who, we know, will giver her every chance to live up to that near impossible role."

He also notes that the group hopes to "add another musician or two," most notably a keyboard player, to the touring lineup, "to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps."

Each show will feature a two-set, "evening with..." format, with a distinct selection of songs chosen from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

Fans will be able to participate in the Rush artist ticket pre-sale by singing up before Thursday, Oct. 9 at 11:59PM ET.

Here is Geddy Lee's statement on the return of Rush:

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable. Yet life is full of surprises, and we’ve have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps. Lerxst, Anika and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of Rush show you’ve grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together.”

Rush 2026 Fifty Something Tour Schedule:

June 7: Los Angeles, CA. - Kia Forum

June 9: Los Angeles, CA. - Kia Forum

June 18: Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

June 24: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 16: Chicago, IL - United Center

July 18: Chicago, IL - United Center

July 28: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 30: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug 7: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Aug 9: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 17: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena