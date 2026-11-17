If you thought New Order’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame might help heal the long standing feud between bassist Peter Hook and his former bandmates, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Backstage at the Hall of Fame ceremony, Hook – the only band member who attended the event – was asked if he would ever consider reuniting with the group he helped co-found.

“No,” the bassist flatly responded. “Because of what they did to me, I'll never forgive them. What they did to me and my family, I'll never forgive them. Simple as that.”

READ MORE: Trent Reznor Inducts Joy Division + New Order Into Rock Hall

Hook’s battles with his former bandmates have been well-chronicled. In the early 2000s, creative differences within New Order had reached a breaking point. In 2007, Hook went on the radio and declared that he and frontman Bernard Sumner were no longer working together, effectively bringing the band to an end. The announcement blindsided Sumner, as well as drummer Stephen Morris and keyboardist/guitarist Gillian Gilbert. When the remaining New Order members reunited in 2011 without Hook, he sued them in a dispute over the band’s name. A settlement was eventually reached, but Hook’s anger regarding the way everything went down has never subsided.

Peter Hook Ignored Former Bandmates During Hall of Fame Speech

During his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Hook notably ignored mentioning his former bandmates, with the exception of late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. Instead, the bassist focused his appreciation towards he bands’ fans.

"I'm on my own, but I'm not alone," Hook declared from the Hall of Fame stage. "I want to thank the fans for all their wonderful and priceless efforts in making this happen and putting me here tonight. This award is for them."

"For me, it's been a wild 50 years," he remarked. "I've been happy, I've been mad, I've been heartbroken in equal measures, but I'm still f---ing here.”