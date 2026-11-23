Kansas gave fans an extra special encore over the weekend as they welcomed Joey Belladonna to the stage for their final song of the night.

The Anthrax vocalist teamed up with the classic rock legends on Saturday (Nov. 21) in the closing moments of their performance in Waterloo, N.Y. guesting on a particularly spirited version of their classic, "Carry on Wayward Son," to end the evening.

You can watch video of Belladonna and the group below.

As Kansas singer Ronnie Platt shared with the audience at The Vine at Del Lago Resort, moments like this one, being able to share the stage with Belladonna, are always a special highlight in their musical travels.

"One of the great things about being in this band is all the people you meet in your industry and all the friends you make," he said. "Let me tell you, we've got an amazing treat for you tonight," he added, as he brought the vocalist out, who received a rabid reception in response from the crowd.

"Good evening and welcome to KANSTHRAX," Kansas violinist Joe Deninzon quipped on social media following the gig. He noted that he's been an Anthrax fan for a long time and first got to see them in 1989 when they opened for Metallica.

Anthrax Recorded Their Own Version of 'Carry on Wayward Son'

As you might recall, the thrash metal pioneers actually tackled "Carry on Wayward Son" in the studio about a decade ago. They released their version as a bonus track on the expanded edition of their For All Kings album in 2017.

“With the internet today, I’ve been sent like 500 different emails with it in there," Kansas co-founder Phil Ehart told UCR at that time. “I listened to it and I was very impressed and flattered that those guys would do that. It’s pretty cool."

"We’ve had a lot of covers over the years. A lot of people have covered ‘Dust in the Wind,' and a lot of people have covered ‘Carry on Wayward Son,’ and it’s always flattering.I even got a rap version of ‘Dust in in the Wind.' I listened to it and thought, ‘Someone put in a lot of work to do that.’ We just always appreciate people thinking our music is worth covering."

Joey Belladonna Loves Classic Rock

The Waterloo performance was close to Belladonna's roots -- he's been a resident of the Syracuse area over the years and was born in Oswego, about an hour away from Saturday night's gig at the Vine.

The Anthrax singer has long been a fan of a lot of different classic rock artists. He's got his own Journey tribute band, Beyond Frontiers. He's also got a separate group that celebrates the music of Ronnie James Dio, Rainbow and Black Sabbath.

But he really gets to cover all of his musical loves with Joey's Jukebox, which his website describes as something that's not "your average jukebox from a retro diner," but instead, "an extraordinary live experience curated by Belladonna himself. Solo."

"This project revolves around Belladonna performing a diverse array of cover songs," the website details. "Showcasing his incredible vocal range and paying tribute to the musicians who have influenced him throughout his career."

It's easy to visualize the experience when looking at some of his past solo performances. A 2013 concert in Skaneateles, N.Y. found Belladonna weaving together AOR favorites from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Rush, Foreigner, Pink Floyd and many others. Other set lists prove that he likes to mix it up and throw in a lot of different material.

Belladonna Loves the 'Deep Cuts' He Never Gets to Play With His Other Bands

"For the last couple of years, I’ve been putting tracks together while recording, mixing, singing and just curating a killer list of music that I’ve always enjoyed," he told Ink Link in a 2024 conversation. "These deep cuts of bands that I never get a chance to do songs from."

"There’s an enormous amount of bands that nobody wants to pick up from who have enough of a repertoire that I like and I want to do, so I spent a lot of time putting together this thing with a lot of songs," he explained. "I can do two hours worth of songs by Chicago, for instance. I wouldn’t play that with anyone that I know of, maybe one song here and there."

What's Next for Kansas?

They've got one more show in Austin on Dec. 4 to finish off what has been an extremely busy year. Touring steadily throughout 2026, it's been full of many highlights, including a summer trek with Deep Purple and Jefferson Starship.

READ MORE: Kansas and Deep Purple Launch 2026 Tour

2027 will bring more road work, starting in mid-January. They've currently got 20 shows on deck for the year so far and it's a safe bet that additional concerts will be added to the tour schedule.

Belladonna will also be busy. Anthrax and Slayer's Kerry King are set to join Megadeth for the band's ongoing farewell tour starting May 14 in Albuquerque. The dates with Megadeth will give Anthrax the chance to air out material from this year's Cursum Perficio, their first new album in 10 years.

Watch Joey Belladonna of Anthrax Perform 'Carry on Wayward Son' With Kansas

Kansas, 2026-2027 Tour Dates

December 4, 2026 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater — with Brother Cane

January 15, 2027 — Santa Ynez, CA — Chumash Casino Resort

January 16, 2027 — Las Vegas, NV — Penn & Teller Theater

January 17, 2027 — Chandler, AZ — Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass

January 22, 2027 — Tacoma, WA — Emerald Queen Casino

January 23, 2027 — Airway Heights, WA — Spokane Live

January 31, 2027 — Pensacola, FL — Pensacola Saenger Theatre

February 4, 2027 — Catoosa, OK — Hard Rock Live

February 5, 2027 — Norman, OK — Riverwind Casino

February 6, 2027 — Newkirk, OK — 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel

February 12, 2027 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live Orlando

February 13, 2027 — Immokalee, FL — Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

February 19, 2027 — Rockford, IL — Hard Rock Live Rockford

February 20, 2027 — Gary, IN — Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

February 26, 2027 — Mahnomen, MN — Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center

February 28, 2027 — Duluth, MN — DECC Symphony Hall

March 20, 2027 — Portsmouth, VA — Rivers Casino Portsmouth

April 2, 2027 — Port of Miami, FL — Cruise to the Edge 2027

June 20, 2027 — Dessel, Belgium — Graspop Metal Meeting 2027

June 25, 2027 — København, Denmark — Copenhell Festival 2027

July 9, 2027 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest 2027 — with Night Ranger