Megadeth Kicks Off Farewell Tour: Video, Set List

Megadeth kicked off their farewell tour Sunday night with a blistering 17-song set in Victoria, British Columbia.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

The Dave Mustaine-fronted thrash metal band played two songs from their recently released self-titled album, devoting the rest of the set to the most popular songs from their 43-year career.

Read More: The Best Song From Every Megadeth Album

Why Is Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Retiring?

In August of 2025, Megadeth announced plans to release a final studio album and begin a farewell tour in 2026. The Jan. 23 release of their self-titled album fulfilled the first part of that plan.

Watch Megadeth Perform 'Tipping Point'

But don't worry, Mustaine is planning to spend a long time on the road saying farewell to fans. "We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years," he told Kerrang! in November 2025.

Mustaine is battling a painful hand condition called Dupuytren’s contracture, which causes one or more fingers to bend toward the palm of the hand. Effectively, the affected fingers cannot straighten out completely.

"It's already started, where it's kind of bunching up a little bit," Mustaine recently explained to MariskalRockTV. "And then if you look at the tips of my fingers, they're severely arthritic. So all those bumps makes it really painful to play."

Where to See Megadeth in 2026

Megadeth's Canadian tour is scheduled to conclude March 6 in Quebec City. The band has headlining dates scheduled in South America and Europe, and will be opening for Iron Maiden on their late-summer North American tour dates.

You can get complete show and ticket information at Megadeth's official site.

Watch Megadeth Perform 'Holy Wars... The Punishment Due'

Megadeth Feb. 15, 2026 Victoria, BC Set List

1. "Tipping Point"

2. "Hangar 18"

3. "Dread and the Fugitive Mind"

4. "Sweating Bullets"

5. "Angry Again"

6. "I Don't Care"

7. "Wake Up Dead"

8. "In My Darkest Hour"

9. "Countdown to Extinction"

10. "Dystopia"

11. "Skin o' My Teeth"

12. "Tornado of Souls"

13. "Trust"

14. "Symphony of Destruction"

15. "Mechanix"

16. "Peace Sells"

17. "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

via SetList.fm