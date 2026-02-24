A new documentary, titled Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, is set for theatrical release on May 7, 2026.

Chronicling the band's five-decade career, the film will only be available in theaters for a limited time. Tickets will go on sale March 18.

Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition features both past and current interviews with the band members themselves, as well as admirers including Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Chuck D. According to a statement, viewers can look forward to a film that "offers a rare and intimate look at Iron Maiden’s uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their truly global army of fans."

More information about ticketing can be found on the film's own website.

Iron Maiden's Other 2026 Plans

This is shaping up to be a busy year for Iron Maiden, who have made several extensions to their current 50th anniversary Run for Your Lives World Tour.

At present, Maiden has global tour dates scheduled through October of this year.

"This whole tour has been such great fun," frontman Bruce Dickinson said in a previous statement. "I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too!"

Most recently, they announced EddFest, a two-day festival that will take place on July 10 and 11 in Knebworth, England. Iron Maiden will perform on the second night, and the event will also feature a walkthrough museum of Maiden's history as a band, as well as Eddie-themed fairground rides and games.