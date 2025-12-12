Iron Maiden has again expanded their ongoing 50th anniversary Run for Your Lives World Tour, after a celebrated run through Europe earlier this year. They initially announced a new 12-date North American leg, then quickly added several more shows.

These latest concert stops follow in October 2026 through Central and South America, with seven special guest bands. See a complete list of the just-announced dates, cities and venues below.

General ticketing begins next week through IronMaiden.com, except for El Salvador and Costa Rica where they'll go on sale in February. Fan club presales for Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Chile also start next week. The band says more dates are still to come.

Who's Opening for Iron Maiden in 2026?

The set list features songs found on Iron Maiden's first nine studio albums, from 1980's Iron Maiden to 1992's Fear of the Dark. "This whole tour has been such great fun," frontman Bruce Dickinson said in an official statement. "I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too!"

Iron Maiden's North American dates begin in August in Canada and end in early October in Mexico. Megadeth and Anthrax are also featured. These new shows follow with support from Alter Bridge in Brazil; Mammoth in Chile; the Raven Age in El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru; Souls of Steel in El Salvador; Nuclear in Chile and La H No Murio in Argentina.

Iron Maiden's Newly Announced 2026 Tour Dates

10/5 – San Salvador, El Salvador @ Estadio Jorge “Mágico” González

10/8 – San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio

10/11 – Bogota, Columbia @ Vive Claro

10/14 – Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Atahualpa

10/17 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

10/20 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Hurácan

10/25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/31 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Previously Confirmed 2026 Iron Maiden Tour Dates

8/29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

8/30 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

9/3 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

9/5 - Harrison, NJ @ Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

9/9 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9/11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

9/12 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

9/15 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

9/17 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

9/19 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

9/22 - Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

9/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

9/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *^

10/2 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros (special guests TBA)

* Megadeth

^ Anthrax

