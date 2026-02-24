John Mellencamp doesn’t care about the Grammys, and he’s not afraid to share his opinion.

During a recent appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Mellencamp admitted that the awards -- promotionally referred to as “music’s biggest night” -- mean absolutely nothing to him.

“I have never been to the Grammys in my life,” Mellencamp revealed on the show. When Maher, who was seemingly surprised by the rocker’s statement, admitted he had attended this year’s Golden Globes, Mellencamp quickly interjected.

“Do you know what a Golden Globe is or a Grammy? It's f---ing nothing,” Mellencamp declared. “It means nothing… It means less than nothing.”

Interestingly, Mellencamp admitted he appreciated the Grammy Museum, which has locations in Los Angeles, Nashville and Cleveland, Mississippi. But the awards themselves are something the rocker clearly has no interest in.

John Mellencamp’s Grammy History

Mellencamp has been nominated for 14 Grammys across his storied career, but only has a single win to show for it. That came in 1983 when “Hurts So Good” earned the singer the award for Best Male Rock Performer.

Mellencamp has never performed at the Grammy Awards ceremony, though he did take the stage for a special Grammy Hall of Fame Gala in 2025 at which he helped pay tribute to Republic Records.

He also performed at the annual MusiCares Person of the Year Event (hosted by the Grammys) in 2015, during a star studded night celebrating Bob Dylan.

More recently, Mellencamp performed at a pre-Grammy party hosted by music publishing and talent management company Primary Wave Music in 2026.

Mellencamp will hit the road this summer for an extensive U.S. tour. The rocker has promised the set lists will feature all his biggest hits, including some he has avoided playing for many years.