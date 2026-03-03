Metallica has revealed six more show dates for their upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The new dates are Oct. 8, Oct. 10, Nov. 5, Nov. 7, plus their first shows of 2027 will take place at the venue on Jan. 28 and 30. Fan club presales for these shows will begin on March 4. As with their M72 World Tour, Metallica will perform two different set lists for each of the paired weekend shows.

You can view all of Metallica's planned Sphere dates below, with the newly announced ones in bold.

READ MORE: 5 Ways Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Could Have Been Different

According the band, the idea of playing the Sphere had been planted in their heads a while ago.

"About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in '23, I thought 'We have to do this, it's completely uncharted territory!'" drummer Lars Ulrich said in a previous statement posted to the Sphere's website. "This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way f***** psyched to go next level!"

Metallica, Las Vegas Sphere Life Burns Faster Dates:

2026:

Oct. 1 and 3: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 8 and 10: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 15 and 17: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 and 24: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 29 and 31: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Nov. 5 and 7: The Sphere, Las Vegas

2027:

Jan. 28 and 30: The Sphere, Las Vegas