Stray Cats have announced new summer tour dates.

The concerts follow the cancellation of the band's entire fall tour in October due to Brian Setzer's ongoing health issues.

The new dates start in late July and feature 16 shows during the summer.

The trio — singer and guitarist Setzer, bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom — were forced to cancel their 2025 fall tour dates due to Setzer's "serious illness."

"I'm heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour," Setzer wrote in a statement at the time.

"I know this affects so many people, and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I've been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I've been looking forward so much to being onstage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I'm gutted."

What Do Stray Cats Have to Say About Their 2026 Tour?

"It's good to be healthy and strong again," said Setzer in a press release announcing the shows. "There's something about the unique sound of the Stray Cats that keeps drawing me in. The Gretsch guitar, the acoustic bass and the stand-up drums still sound pure and fresh today. Come on out and have some fun with us this summer."

"The Stray Cats are back and ready to blast off!" added Rocker. "It's an amazing feeling to join up with Brian and Slim, hit the stage and rock across America. No one can do it like us Cats, ... nobody comes close." While Phantom noted, "With the Stray Cats, there's always some extra magic around the summertime shows.

"It's the perfect time for the cats and kittens to get dolled up, put the top down and cruise to the greatest rockabilly show on earth."

Why Did Stray Cats Cancel Their Fall 2025 Tour?

No specific reason was given for Setzer's recent medical issues; he had earlier said that an autoimmune disease was affecting his guitar playing in early 2025.

"Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour, I noticed that my hands were cramping up," he wrote at the time. "I've since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease. I cannot play guitar.

"There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn't even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It's called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this; it will just take some time."

The Stray Cats released two new songs late last year, "Stampede" and "Teenage Heaven," which marked their first new music since 2019. The tracks were released to commemorate the start of the eventually canceled fall tour.

Where Are Stray Cats Performing in 2026?

The Stray Cats' 2026 tour starts on July 24 in Las Vegas.

The band will then stay on the road for nearly a month, performing concerts in Phoenix, Kansas City and Atlantic City, before concluding the run on Aug. 16 in Morristown, New Jersey.

You can see all of the dates on the Stray Cats' 2026 summer tour below.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. An artist fan club presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. You can find more information at the band's website.

Stray Cats 2026 Tour

July 24 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

July 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

July 26 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

July 28 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

July 29 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

July 31 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

August 1 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

August 2 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

August 4 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

August 5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

August 7 - TBA - TBA

August 8 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

August 10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 11 - TBA - TBA

August 12 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

August 14 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

August 15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort

August 16 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center