Brian Setzer Says He Cannot Play Guitar Due to Autoimmune Disease

Brian Setzer says he currently cannot play guitar due to an autoimmune disease affecting his hands.

"I just wanted to check in with you all," he wrote on his social media. "Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I've since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease. I cannot play guitar.

"There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn't even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It's called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this, it will just take some time."

The Stray Cats' last show took place in August of 2024, the conclusion of a three-week summer tour of the U.S. Setzer also maintains a busy solo career — his most recent album, The Devil Always Collects, was released in 2023.

"I think you have to keep a positive outlook in life," Setzer said to Guitar Player then, echoing the same optimistic spirit as in his aforementioned social media post. "It's pretty easy to go down the dark avenues. I think keeping positive rises you above a lot of the chatter of negativity, especially on the internet. ... Just keep doing it how you want to. That's the best piece of advice I can give."