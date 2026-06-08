Rush honored late drummer Neil Peart throughout the opening performance of their Fifty Something comeback tour.

Peart, who died in January 2020 after battling a rare form of brain cancer, was integral to Rush’s distinctive style. Not only was he one of the most talented drummers in rock history, but he also served as the band’s primary lyricist.

Peart’s final concert with Rush took place at the Forum in Los Angeles, the same venue where Rush began their Fifty Something tour last night. During the performance, the group made sure to remember and celebrate their departed friend.

'We're Here to Pay Tribute to Neil'

When frontman Geddy Lee addressed the Forum crowd for the first time, Peart was clearly at the forefront of his mind.

"We're here for so many reasons," fhe noted. "We're here to celebrate over 50 years of music that [Alex Lifeson], myself and the great Neil Peart made together. We're here to pay tribute to Neil."

READ MORE: Rush Reunites for First Concerts in 11 Years: Videos, Set List

Mention of Peart, naturally, got a loud ovation from Rush fans -- something that would continue throughout the night. Five songs into the set, a video montage of the drummer's performances was played on the venue's screens, with Peart's own voice providing the narration.

"Drumming became an instrument of self-esteem for me," he said in part, reflecting on how his youthful dreams turned into a lifelong passion. "I consider my whole career to be a reflection of me at 16 and what my values were. And what I thought the idea of artistic integrity was and what it should be devoted to."

Following the video tribute, Rush performed "Bravado," an album cit from 1991's Roll the Bones.

Aimee Mann Joins Rush for Special Performance

During the band's second set of the night, Rush again took time to celebrate Peart. In this instance, they brought out special guest Aimee Mann to perform their collaborative 1987 single "Time Stand Still" together for the first time.

Lee and Mann perfectly melded their voices together on the tune, bringing to life some of Peart's finest lyrics. Lee seemed especially moved by Mann's participation on the night, earnestly thanking her for being there.

READ MORE: How Aimee Mann Ended Up Singing on a Hit Rush Song

"Please, a round of applause for Aimee Mann,"the bassist remarked to the audience. "Coming out here to make this night, to honor Neil and make it special."

At various points, Peart was also featured in some of Rush's visuals. Still, it was the concert's closing moment that was perhaps the most fun tribute. Actors Paul Rudd and Jason Segel -- who previously appeared in a short film that opened the night's concert -- were once again shown on screen, reprising their roles as passionate Rush fans from the film I Love You, Man. The characters hilariously paused jamming together to debate the correct pronunciation of Peart's name, whom they referred to as "the almighty, the best in the world, ever."

Geddy Lee Previously Teased Neil Peart Tribute

In an interview earlier this year, Lee hinted that Rush planned to pick two songs a night to dedicate to Peart.

“We'll present a visual tribute behind us to Neil, whether it be to his lyrics or just to his playing or whatever,” the bassist explained. “[Rush will] take a moment, play these songs with him in mind so the whole audience and us can remember him.”

In the same conversation, Lifeson noted the goal was to make these songs “a celebration of who [Peart] was – as a person and a drummer.”

North American dates for Rush’s Fifty Something tour stretch through December, with overseas dates following in 2027.