Here’s How Rush Will Honor Neil Peart at Their Reunion Shows

The surviving members of Rush have given new insight as to how they plan to honor late drummer Neil Peart during their upcoming reunion shows.

The Fifty Something tour will see Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson teaming up once again under the Rush name. The highly anticipated trek will also feature Anika Nilles on drums, replacing Peart. Considering how important the late drummer was to Rush’s classic sound, it’s no surprise the band plans to honor him at every performance.

“Well, we've been talking about certain songs that we feel really, really give us the vision of Neil and we'll pick those songs in each set, of the two sets” Lee divulged during a recent interview with YouTube channel Rush Brasil. “So, twice a night we will pick a song to play sort of for him.”

READ MORE: How Would Neil Peart Feel About the Rush Reunion?



He added that the nightly tribute will also feature special visual elements.

“We'll present a visual tribute behind us to Neil, whether it be to his lyrics or just to his playing or whatever,” the bassist confirmed. “[Rush will] take a moment, play these songs with him in mind so the whole audience and us can remember him.”

Without giving any additional details away, Lifeson promised the tribute will serve as “a celebration of who [Peart] was – as a person and a drummer.”

When Does the Rush Reunion Tour Start?

Rush's Fifty Something tour kicks off June 7 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Its the same venue where the Canadian trio played their final show with Peart more than a decade ago.

READ MORE: Geddy Lee Defends Using Rush Name: 'What Else Would You F---ing Call It?'

After four nights in L.A. the band will head to Mexico City, followed by stops in such major cities as Chicago, New York, Toronto and Philadelphia. The full list of reunion tour dates -- which stretch into 2027 -- can be found here.