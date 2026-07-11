Jack White began his 2026 tour of North America on Friday night at the Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The show was a phone-less event, so there isn't any fan-shot footage. Setlist.fm reports that White played a 25-song set list - you can see the songs below - but notes that it is "possibly incomplete and out of order."

These aren't White's first concerts in North America this year — back in April he appeared at the Coachella music festival in California. After that, he spent a few weeks touring in Europe, but from now until late November he'll be sticking to this side of the Atlantic.

Jack White's Newest Album

On the same day as the tour launch, White also released a brand new album called Frozen Charlotte. The band for this collection of songs included Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass and Bobby Emmett on keys. It was recorded at White’s Third Man Studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The songs and their power riffs come fast and effortlessly: the Hendrix-styled 'Derecho Demonico,' 'You'll Never Fix Me''s distorted defiance, the swampy tangle of 'Dollar Bill,'" our review of the album reads. "In the chugging 'All Alone Again,' he sings, 'To find a needle in a haystack / Well, it's plenty easy / You just burn down the haystack, and then you'll find what you need.' It's a strategy that's served White well for more than a quarter century now."

Eight of the new album's tracks were reportedly played on Friday night, in addition to older White songs and White Stripes and Raconteurs gems such as "Steady, as She Goes" and "Seven Nation Army."

Jack White, July 10, 2026, The Anthem, Washington, D.C., Partial Set List:

1. Intro Jam

2. "That's How I'm Feeling"

3. "Old Scratch Blues"

4. "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground"

5. "Dollar Bill"

6. "Raising the Grain"

7. "You're My Girl (I Don't Want to Discuss It)"

8. "Love Interruption"

9. "Broken Boy Soldier"

10. "There's Nobody There"

11. "I Walked From Dallas"

12. "Nobody Knows"

13. "Underground"

14. "Cannon"

15. "The Union Forever"

16. "Archbishop Harold Holmes"

17. "Ball and Biscuit"

18. Encore Jam

19. "Lazaretto"

20. "All Alone Again"

21. "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs"

22. "Derecho Demonico"

23. "You'll Never Fix Me"

24. "Steady, as She Goes"

25. "Seven Nation Army"