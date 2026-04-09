Jack White has added more dates to his already stuffed 2026 concert schedule.

The North American run of the tour begins on July 10 in Washington, D.C.

Before that, White has assorted dates scattered across Europe in June.

READ MORE: Revisiting the White Stripes' 'Elephant'

He has also announced a surprise performance at the Coachella festival this weekend.

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White's new concert dates follow the release of two new songs last week: "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico."

Listen to Jack White's 'G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs'

The new tracks preceded White's sixth appearance on Saturday Night Live. He performed both tracks on the program last weekend.

Where Is Jack White Playing in 2026?

After White's performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, at 3 p.m. on April 11, where he is scheduled to open the Mojave Tent, White will head to Sigulda, Latvia, on May 30 for a run of dates in Denmark, the Netherlands, France and Italy throughout June.

Listen to Jack White's 'Derecho Demonico'

He returns to the U.S. in time for the opening of his North American dates on July 10 in Washington, D.C. He will then perform dates spread across the next few months.

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Stops on the tour include shows in New York, Toronto, Boston and Chicago, before more overseas dates in London, Belfast and Dublin in August and early September.

Watch Jack White Perform 'Derecho Demonico'

More North American dates are then scheduled for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, where White's busy 2026 concerts include two dates in Atlanta on Nov. 20 and 21.

Watch Jack White Perform 'G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs' Live on SNL

The general on-sale for shows starts on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can see all of Jack White's 2026 concert dates below. You can find more information online.

Jack White, 2026 Tour

APRIL

11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †

MAY

30 – Sigulda, Latvia – Sigulda Castle

JUNE

4-6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival †

12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †

18 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière

19 – Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †

21 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy – Arena Alpe Adria

22-24 – Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †

JULY

10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

14 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)

15 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition

17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Chicago, IL – Radius

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors)

25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

AUGUST

21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †

22-23 – İstanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †

25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

28 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building

29 – Newcastle, UK – 02 City Hall

31 – Belfast, UK – The Telegraph Building

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

18 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion

19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †

20 – Richmond, VA - TBA †

24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

29 -- Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

OCTOBER

2 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

6 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

7 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

9 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

NOVEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

18 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

† HEADLINE FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE